Netflix Suffering Global PC/Web Outage With Video Player Freezing Or Not Playing

Netflix is experiencing a global outage that’s making titles unplayable and causing the video player to freeze on desktop computers when accessed either through the Windows App or through the web regardless of browser. Playback on mobile and televisions is unaffected.

Reports began surfacing over the past hour or so on social media platforms like X and Reddit, with users reporting that they cannot watch anything on Netflix. We’re also having trouble with some titles playing but without any controls or titles freezing up entirely. Down Detector is also reporting a spike in problems over the past hour.

The official Netflix status page states that Netflix is having an issue confirming, “You may have problems streaming titles on a computer. Try another device, or try again later.”

The news comes after Netflix had issues over the weekend with Outer Banks having audio glitches and/or no audio playing at all on some of the brand-new episodes, although that issue was largely resolved from what we can tell. Also, as a quick aside, we wrote an article this morning about the so-called Enshittifcation of Netflix, where we talked about the fact that Netflix has been lacking in production and technical innovation over the past few years and that the product is getting noticeably worse.

