Netflix Supernatural-Thriller Series ‘Lockwood & Co’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

An incredibly exciting new supernatural thriller series is on the way to Netflix in 2022, Lockwood & Co. Featuring an exciting young cast, and an excellent ensemble of actors, Lockwood & Co could be one of Netflix’s next big Originals. Here’s everything we know so far about Lockwood & Co season 1 on Netflix.

Lockwood & Co is an upcoming Netflix Original supernatural thriller series based on the young adult novels of the same name by author Jonathan Stroud. The series is produced by Complete Fiction, the same studio behind Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, and the upcoming Attack the Block sequel.

When is Lockwood & Co season 1 coming to Netflix?

With the series now firmly in post-production, we could see the arrival of Lockwood & Co on Netflix before the end of 2022.

We’re still waiting on Netflix to confirm an official release date.

What is the plot of Lockwood & Co?

Teenage ghost hunters scour the streets of London, engaging in deadly combat with the spirits of the night. Amongst the many adult agencies, one small start up stands out amongst the crowd, Lockwood & Co, ran by teenagers Anthony Lockwood, George Karim, and Lucy Carlysle. Together the renegade trio are free of financial motive, and adult supervision but destined to change the course of history forever as they unravel a grand mystery.

Who are the cast members of Lockwood & Co?

The cast announcement for Lockwood & Co has plenty of books fans excited for what’s to come.

Leading the cast is Bridgerton actress Ruby Stokes, a rising star in the making. Stokes will portray the role of Lucy Carlyle.

Making his television debut in Lockwood & Co is Cameron Chapman, who takes on the role of Anthony Lockwood.

Meanwhile, Ali Hadji-Heshmati (Alex Rider) completes the detective trio as George Karim.

Also joining the cast of Lockwood & Co are the following;

Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans) as Inspector Barnes

Luke Treadaway (Attack the Block) as The Golden Blade

Morven Christie (The Bay) as Penelope Fittes

Jack Bandeira (Gunpowder Milkshake) as Quill Kipps

Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones) as Julius Winkman

Hayley Konadu (Imperfect) as Flo Bones

Rhianna Dorris (The Kid Who Would Be King) as Kat Godwin

Paddy Holland (Invasion) as Bobby Vernon

What is the production status of Lockwood & Co?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 17/03/2022)

Principal photography for Lockwood & Co began in July 2021 and was ongoing for several months before finally concluding in March 2022.

Judging by some of the behind-the-scenes social media posts, filming for the series took place in blocks. With the second block coming to an end at the start of December 2021.

Lockwood & Co update from @WillieMcGregor ‘s Instagram story. Filming has been finished! Let’s give a special thanks to all the crew and people who worked on it! #lockwoodandco #filming #update #Netflix pic.twitter.com/4Sjce5lNht — Midnight (@MidnightMichea2) December 2, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans keeping track of the production practically broke the news that Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes had joined the cast.

Ruby on the set and filming "Lockwood & Co" (2022) Thanks to @zofiaaenrique for the pictures 💗 pic.twitter.com/X2w6OVHOEO — Ruby Stokes Archives (@rubyarchives_) February 9, 2022

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that the first season of Lockwood & Co will have a total of 8 episodes. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Which Lockwood & Co books is the show adapting?

In total, there are five Lockwood & Co books. The series will start with the adaptation of the first novel of the series, The Screaming Staircase. However, it is unclear if multiple books will be covered in one season.

We imagine if fans had it their way, that each season would cover the events of each book, which would equate to a total of five seasons.

Are you looking forward to the release of Lockwood & Co on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!