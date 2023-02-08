Netflix Top 10 Report: Ginny & Georgia, Freeridge, Lockwood & Co and Viking Wolf

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending February 5th, 2023.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its top 10 stats page with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from January 30th, 2023, to February 5th, 2023, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. Ginny & Georgia S2 reaches the all-time Top 10.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia did what Season 1 couldn’t: it reached the number 10 spot in the all-time English TV series ranking with 504 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. And if we look at the CVE rankings, it currently stands at the 21st spot with 53.8M CVEs in its first 28 days, just behind what season 2 of Stranger Things did back in 2017.

That’s not a bad place to be in, and a renewal order for a third season will come soon.

2. On My Block: Freeridge flops hard

Less than a week after its release, On My Block’s spin-off Freeridge, is already on the chopping block with a disastrous launch of 2.3M CVEs for its first four days. That’s less than The Imperfects (swiftly canceled), and it sets a new (very) low bar for any new English series released on a Thursday.

3. Lockwood & Co’s fate is still unclear

For its second week, Lockwood & Co did progress but not quite as much as expected to guarantee a second season.

After ten days, it is still ahead of Heartstopper (renewed) and Half Bad (canceled), but it did not progress as much as the other two series in week 2. My prediction is now slightly tilting toward “cancellation,” but you never know.

4. Viking Worlf roars for its debut weekend

This week’s surprise was the successful launch of the Norwegian film Viking Wolf, an acquisition following its release in Norwegian theatres.

With 17.2M CVEs over its first three days, that’s a fantastic launch, the fourth one for a European film released on a Friday, in the same vicinity of Through My Window and Blood Red Sky that both ended up in the all-time Top 10 for international films. We’re not there yet, but it is a great start nonetheless.