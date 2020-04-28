Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’: Plot, Cast & Release Date

We already have a large line up of Original films coming to Netflix in the near future, and arriving this May is the psychological thriller The Devil All the Time. With an all-star cast and an especially dark story, we suspect that The Devil All the Time will be a smash hit with subscribers. Here’s everything we know so far about The Devil All the Time, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

The Devil All the Time is an upcoming Netflix Original psychological-thriller directed by Antonio Campos. The Original is based on the screenplay adaptation, written by Antonio and Paulo Campos, which happens to be based on the Donal Ray Pollock novel of the same name. Jake Gyllenhaal is also influential on the film as an executive producer, along with Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster, and Max Born.

When is the Netflix release date for The Devil All the Time?

We previously reported that The Devil All the Time was scheduled to arrive on Netflix on May 15th, 2020, but since the Original has been missing from the list of titles scheduled to arrive in May, it looks the film’s release may have been delayed.

We’re now waiting for confirmation from Netflix on the new release date for The Devil All the Time.

What is the plot of The Devil All the Time?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, The Devil All the Time follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There’s Willard Russell, tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can’t save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonizing death by cancer no matter how much sacrificial blood he pours on his “prayer log.” There’s Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, who troll America’s highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. There’s the spider-handling preacher Roy and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick, Theodore, running from the law. And caught in the middle of all this is Arvin Eugene Russell, Willard and Charlotte’s orphaned son, who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right.

Is the story an anthology?

We’ve seen an anthology with rich and diverse characters in the dark-comedy western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, but The Devil All the Time isn’t the same. A colorful array of delightfully nasty, dirty and chaotic characters await you upon your first watch, and while each person has their own story, characters are inexplicably linked in the most peculiar of circumstances.

Who’s in the cast of The Devil All the Time?

The following cast members have been confirmed to be starring in The Devil All the Time:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Arvin Russell Tom Holland Spider-Man Far From Home | The Impossible | Captain America: Civil War Preston Teagardin Robert Pattinson Twilight | Harry Potter | The Lighthouse Lenora Laferty Eliza Scanlen Little Women | Babyteeth | Sharp Objects Willard Russell Bill Skarsgård It | Deadpool 2 | Allegiant Sandy Henderson Riley Keough Mad Max: Fury Road | American Honey | It Comes at Night Charlotte Russell Haley Bennet The Magnificent Seven | The Girl on the Train | Music and Lyrics Sheriff Lee Bodecker Sebastian Stan Captain America: Civil War | Avengers: Endgame | Gossip Girl Helen Hatton Mia Wasikowska Alice in Wonderland | Stoker | Crimson Peak Carl Henderson Jason Clarke Zero Dark Thirty | Mudbound | Everest Roy Laferty Harry Melling Harry Potter | The Ballad of Buster Scruggs | The Lost City of Z Tater Brown Douglas Hodge Joker | Black Mirror | The Report Cynthia Teagardin Lucy Faust Mudbound | Looking for Alaska | ZeroZeroZero Pamela Sue Reaster Abby Glover Stranger Things | Ozark Messiah Reverend Sykes Michael Harding Just Mercy | House of Cards | One Tree Hill

When the cast list was first announced Chris Evans was to portray Sheriff Lee Bodecker, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to stand down from the role and was replaced by his fellow MCU co-star Sebastian Stan.

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson have previously worked together on The Lost City of Z, which Harry Potter actor Harry Melling also co-starred in.

Where and when did filming take place?

A very large amount of locations were used for the filming of The Devil All the Time, in particular throughout the state of Alabama:

Filming began on the 18th of February, 2019 and concluded two months later on the 15th of April, 2019.

At the time of writing The Devil All the Time is still in post-production.

What is the parental rating?

At a minimum, The Devil All the Time will receive at least an R rating. Due to the tone and nature of the story, we expect the thriller to receive an NC-17 rating.

Can I watch the Original in 4K?

Just like the majority of brand new Originals, The Devil All the Time will be available to stream in 4K. To watch the thriller in 4K you will need a 4K device, along with a premium subscription and an internet connection capable of streaming titles in 4K resolution.

