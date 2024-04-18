Lineup For Netflix Upfront 2024 Previewed Including ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 and ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6

During Netflix’s Q1 earnings interview on YouTube, Ted Sarandos gave us a glimpse into the future by announcing a slew of titles that will be previewed at the upcoming Netflix Upfront.

According to Adweek, Netflix’s event is scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 15th. For those unfamiliar, the Upfronts are a time when the major distributors and tech companies pitch advertisers with their upcoming slates in the hope that they book advertising deals for the year to come. Netflix never used to participate, but that changed when it jumped into providing an ad tier.

This event occurs behind closed doors, so it’s unclear whether we, the general public, will get to see the new footage/first looks. Last year, we got an official post from Netflix following the event, and we suspect it’ll be similar this year.

So here’s the lineup Sarandos teased on what’s coming up, which includes 18 titles. We’ve listed them in alphabetical order:

American Primeeval (Limited Series) – Peter Berg is behind this new limited series.

– Peter Berg is behind this new limited series. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Eddie Murphy returns as his iconic character in July 2024.

– Eddie Murphy returns as his iconic character in July 2024. Bridgerton (Season 3) – The new season will be released in two volumes in May and June.

– The new season will be released in two volumes in May and June. Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Final season is currently filming – expected in late 2024.

– Final season is currently filming – expected in late 2024. Dead Boy Detectives (?) – By the time of the upfronts, Dead Boy Detectives would’ve already aired.

– By the time of the upfronts, Dead Boy Detectives would’ve already aired. Emily In Paris (Season 3) – Latest season of the drama is currently filming in France and is expected to arrive in late 2024.

– Latest season of the drama is currently filming in France and is expected to arrive in late 2024. Eric (Limited Series) – British series starring Benedict Cumberbatch scheduled for May 30th.

– British series starring Benedict Cumberbatch scheduled for May 30th. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Limited Series) – The follow-up to DAHMER scheduled to release in 2024.

– The follow-up to DAHMER scheduled to release in 2024. Outer Banks (Season 4) – The new season of the drama is confirmed for 2024.

– The new season of the drama is confirmed for 2024. Senna (Limited Series) – Brazilian F1 biopic series set to arrive in 2024.

– Brazilian F1 biopic series set to arrive in 2024. Spellbound – The first major movie to come to Netflix in 2024 from the new Skydance Animation partnership.

– The first major movie to come to Netflix in 2024 from the new Skydance Animation partnership. Squid Game (Season 2) – South Korean series confirmed for return in 2024

– South Korean series confirmed for return in 2024 Sweet Tooth (Season 3 – Final Season) – Announced yesterday to be coming in June 2024

– Announced yesterday to be coming in June 2024 That 90s Show (Season 2) – Scheduled to arrive in Summer 2024

– Scheduled to arrive in Summer 2024 The Night Agent (Season 2) – Currently filming and expected to arrive by the end of 2024

– Currently filming and expected to arrive by the end of 2024 The Perfect Couple / Heartburn (Limited Series) – Ted mentioned this new series called Heartburn, which is the first time we’ve heard it called that. He specifically mentioned Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, so it’s definitely this one!

– Ted mentioned this new series called Heartburn, which is the first time we’ve heard it called that. He specifically mentioned Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, so it’s definitely this one! Tires (Season 1) – New comedy series from Shane Gillis scheduled for release in May 2024

– New comedy series from Shane Gillis scheduled for release in May 2024 Tom Brady Roast – Set to be filmed at the Netflix is a Joke LA Festival.

The entire Netflix Q1 2024 Earnings Interview can be found embedded below:

What new show or movie are you looking forward to hearing about? Let us know in the comments.