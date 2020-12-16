‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Never Have I Ever will be returning to Netflix for a second season after an excellent and widely enjoyed first season. Here’s the latest on everything we know so far about season 2 of Never Have I Ever including some exclusive new details of new characters, production updates and more.

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The Original series is loosely based on the experiences that Kaling had in her own youth.

Breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan made her television debut as Devi and gave an excellent first performance. We can expect to see the young Canadian-Tamil young star in many projects yet to come.

Has Netflix renewed Never Have I Ever for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 07/01/2020)

After around 3 months of being on Netflix, Never Have I Never was renewed on the first of July 2020.

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2! But that's not the only thing @ramakrishnannn wound up telling her co-stars… pic.twitter.com/vGWY06VLBu — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2020

The announcement was accompanied by a quick Zoom call where Meitreyi announced alongside her co-stars that we’d be getting a season 2 plus revealed her new bangs.

As you may know, Netflix bases its renewals on the number of subscribers who tune in to watch an Original series. There are also many crucial factors that go into making a decision to renew a series such as;

Was every episode watched?

How many accounts rewatched the series?

Subscribers who gave up after one episode

The number of subscribers who didn’t finish the season

Fans will be happy to learn that Never Have I Ever has been extremely popular on Netflix. The series resides in the top three TV shows on Netflix in multiple regions around the world throughout April 2020 and into May 2020.

What can we expect from the next season of Never Have I Ever?

The finale of Never Have I Ever left us wondering what will happen in season 2 and we’ll get onto our predictions in a second but first, let’s cover what we know.

We’re able to reveal that the production is recruiting 2 new co-star roles, one guest star role, and a recurring guest star too.

These include:

Dimple – ” A small, grandmotherly woman, Dimple is a sweet, caring widow who lives alone in Chennai, India with only her birds. She is the antithesis of Nalini’s mother.”

Charu – “mother who’s a larger than life, fabulous, woman-about-town in Chennai, India”

Nirmay – “A quiet, respectful man who is often overshadowed by his larger-than-life wife.”

Sasha – “The plus-sized and effortlessly cool kid who is friends with Eve (Christina Kartchner).”

New Cast Members for Never Have I Ever season 2

On December 10th, 2020 we got word of one of the first new members of the cast. Tyler Alvarez was confirmed to be part of season 2 of Never Have I Ever in a recurring role. Tyler will play the role of Malcom described as a “young Hollywood type”. He’s featured in two previous Netflix series, American Vandal and Orange is the New Black.

Also attached to season 2 is PJ Byrne who has featured in The Boys, Big Little Lies and Black Lightning. Additional names attached to season 2 include John Mawson who will play Dr. Elgin Peters and Megan Suri.

P.J. Byrne has been attached to play Evan in the second season of #NeverHaveIEver. Has featured recently in The Boys on Prime Video and The Wolf of Wall Street. pic.twitter.com/yBaqhKb1lD — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 16, 2020

What will happen in season 2 of Never Have I Ever?

A Devi Love Triangle

The hints were there throughout the first season, but it was only a matter of time before Devi and Ben were going to kiss.

This brings plenty of complications for the young pair as Ben is currently in a relationship, and Devi had previously been pursuing Paxton, who now, thanks to his sister, appears to be genuinely interested in Devi.

We think a potential second series would bring plenty of awkward encounters between Devi and Ben as they both try to understand their feelings for each other, and their other love interests.

Advertisement

If Devi were to reject Paxton then one of a few things may happen; it only spurs Paxton on to obtain the only girl to reject him, other popular boys in the school may take interest in Devi, and finally, the girls of Sherman High who are infatuated with Paxton may become a little hostile with Devi.

Moving to India and fractured family?

There’s still the matter of whether or not Devi’s mum still wants the family to move to India.

Devi and Nalini were able to settle their differences to spread Mohan’s ashes, but there are still plenty of underlying issues that the pair need to work out together.

Devi wants the love and approval of her mother, and to make her proud, whereas Nalini has struggled with raising her to be, what she believes to be, would be the perfect daughter.

Both have struggled to come to terms with the passing of Mohan, but hopefully, the spreading of his ashes is the stepping stone they both need to repair their fractured relationship.

Kamala to get engaged?

Kamala and Prashant hit it off when they met for the first time, despite the awkward scenario involving Kamala’s ex-boyfriend Steve.

We can expect Kamala and Prashant to talk more, and perhaps start dating as an American couple would before making the leap to being engaged.

Fabiola’s first love

After finally coming out of the closet to her friends and mother, and unexpectedly her class, Fabiola now has a date with Eve, who she had been crushing on the entire first season.

Next season will explore Fabiola’s love life with Eve, and we’re likely to see some awkward teenage hilarity as Fabiola is likely to ask dating advice from Elanor and Devi.

Never Have I Ever season 2 Netflix production status & release date

Current production status: Post-production (Last updated: 12/16/2020)

We got word in October 2020 that filming for season 2 is due to take place in Los Angeles between November 10th and November 24th, 2020. That’s a relatively short production time but could be delayed further if there are problems with COVID-19 on set. This was later confirmed by Variety.

Only a few indications came throughout November 2020 that filming was taking place including some BTS stories on Instagram.

never have i ever officially filming!!!! pic.twitter.com/WRLMz7hofU — michelle🎄 (@blckgrlintrlude) November 10, 2020

Our current release date prediction for season 2 of Never Have I Ever is currently for between Spring and Summer 2021.

Would you like to see another season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!