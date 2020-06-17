New Anime on Netflix: June 2020

2020 has been a quieter year for anime on Netflix, but that’s all changed with the fantastic new movies and tv series that arriving in June 2020!

Here’s the full list of anime movies & tv series coming to Netflix in June 2020

Cardcaptor Sakura

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 70

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: June 1st, 2020

The beloved shōjo series is finally available to stream on Netflix for the first time ever. Those 90s babies can feel the full brunt of the nostalgia train right now with 70 episodes available to stream!

Japanese elementary school student Sakura Kinomoto stumbles upon the book of Cow Cards in the library. Upon opening the book, Sakura accidentally let loose all of the magical cards that were stored inside. To prevent a worldwide catastrophe, Sakura must catch all of the escaped cards, and enlists the help of her best friend, Tomoyo, and Kerberos, the card’s guardian.

Megalo Box

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: June 1st, 2020

TMS Entertainment impressed plenty of anime fans in 2018 with the arrival of its mecha-boxing series, Megalo Box. Packed to the rafters with cool fight scenes and badass moments, what’s not to love?

Underground boxer Junk Dog, going by the alias of “Gearless Joe” has ambitions to join the most prestigious mecha boxing championship in the world, Megalonia.

Mirai (2018)

Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 98 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: June 1st, 2020

A charming little tale from director Mamoru Hosoda, put a little slice of life in your watch list, sit back and enjoy.

Yukko, an elementary school student encounters a special magical garden which grants him the power to travel through time. Using the garden’s power, he travels in time to meet his family from different eras while being guided by his younger sister from the future.

Baki N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Martial Arts | Runtime: 23 Minutes

English Dub: Season 2 awaiting English Dub release

Netflix Release Date: June 4th, 2020

Netflix has taken a new approach with the release of Baki part 3 by releasing all twelve new episodes with only the Japanese Dub available. This is fantastic for fans who don’t want to wait the long months while Netflix provides dubs to multiple regions around the world.

Baki Hanma traveled the world to hone his skill as a fighter with the intent of surpassing his father as the world’s strongest martial artist. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and thus with life. To support their friend, martial artists that Baki has met on his journey join him to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

Yu-Gi-Oh

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: June 8th, 2020

Yu-Gi-Oh is in a weird place on Netflix right now. The series recently left Netflix, but a third season of the card-game anime is now available to stream.

In possession of an Ancient Egyptian Puzzle, Yugi Moto unlocks the secrets residing inside, unleashing a dark alter ego, known as Pharoah. When Yugi’s grandfather is kidnapped, it’s up to him and his friends to compete in a Duel Monster Card Game tournament to save his life.

Okko’s Inn (2018)

Director: Kitarô Kôsaka

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 94 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: 12th June 2020

With a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Okko’s Inn is not a film to scoff at. Another charming little movie that can be enjoyed by all members of the family.

In the aftermath of losing her parents in a car crash, Okko moves to the countryside with her grandmother who runs a traditional Japanese Inn. As Okko is being prepped to take over the inn, she encounters friendly ghosts that only she can see.

One Piece

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 130

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: June 12th, 2020

For the first time ever One Piece is available to stream on Netflix! 130 episodes may seem like a lot, but it’s only a small fraction of the monstrous total number the anime has. Fans can enjoy 2 sagas, East Blue and Alabasta.

The story of One Piece follows the young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit as a child Luffy was given the powers of a rubber man. Setting sail in his modest boat, Luffy recruits the best and weirdest of individuals to join him on his quest for Gol D. Roger’s treasure.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: 12th June 2020

The 23rd season of Pokémon has found its exclusive home on Netflix! The first twelve episodes are available to stream, with more arriving quarterly throughout the year.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series continues the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his companion Pikachu in the world of Pokémon. Finally becoming a Pokémon master, Ash has a new goal in mind, to see the world!

A Whisker Away N

Director: Jun’ichi Satô, Tomotaka Shibayama

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 104 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: 18th June 2020

Only the second feature-length film produced by Studio Colorido, Netflix acquired the global license for the anime soon after it’s theatrical release in Japan was postponed. We suspect there will be many anime fans falling in love with A Whisker Away this June.

Junior-highschool student Miyo Sasaki is in love with her fellow classmate Kento Hinode, but he never appears to take any notice of her. After discovering a magic mask that can transform her into the cat named Taro, she finally grabs the attention of Hinode. The more Miyo transforms into Taro, the more time she gets to spend with Hinode, but she risks never being able to turn back into a human if the boundaries between being a human and a feline are lost.

BNA: Brand New Animal N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

English Dub: Yes

Netflix Release Date: 30th June 2020

After months of waiting, the highly anticipated new anime from Trigger is coming to Netflix at the end of the month!

Anima City, a safe haven for “Beastmen” is rocked by an explosion during its anniversary festival. Michuri, a former human turned Tanuki, witnesses the explosion and is roped into pursuing the criminals by the Beastmen’s sworn protector, the wolf Shirou Ogami.

Which new anime will you be watching on Netflix in June 2020? Let us know in the comments below!