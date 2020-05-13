Netflix Original Anime ‘A Whisker Away’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

There’s more anime to look forward to on Netflix this June with the upcoming release of A Whister Away. The charming new anime is sure to be a smash hit with fans and we’re keeping track of everything we know so far about the anime feature, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

A Whisker Away is an upcoming Netflix Original anime feature co-directed by Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama and written by Mari Okada. The feature is only the second feature-length movie produced by Studio Colorido.

When is A Whisker Away coming to Netflix?

The Original anime A Whisker Away will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix on June 18th, 2020.

A Whisker Away had been previously scheduled for a theatrical release in Japan, but due to the ongoing coronavirus it was delayed, and then canceled. Netflix then picked up the film to release it on its streaming service globally at a later date.

What is the plot of A Whisker Away?

The synopsis for A Whisker Away is as follows:

Junior-highschool student Miyo Sasaki is in love with her fellow classmate Kento Hinode, but he never appears to take any notice of her. After discovering a magic mask that can transform her into the cat named Taro, she finally grabs the attention of Hinode. The more Miyo transforms into Taro, the more time she gets to spend with Hinode, but she risks never being able to turn back into a human if the boundaries between being a human and a feline are lost.

Who are the cast members of A Whisker Away?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in A Whisker Away:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Miyo Sasaki / Taro Mirai Shida Arrietty | The Wind Rises | Nobody to Watch Over Me Keno Hinode Natsuki Hanae Starmyu | Aldnoah.Zero | Dragon Ball: Ressurection of F Cat Storekeeper Kouichi Yamadera Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence | Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust | Ghost in the Shell Kusugi-sensei Hiroaki Ogi Yaji and Kita: The Midnight Pilgrims | Goddotan: Kisu gaman senshuken the Movie | God Tongue: Kiss gaman senshuken The Movie 2 Psychic Love Yoriko Fukase Minako Kotobuki Guilty Crown | Final Fantasy XIII | Doubutsu Sentai Zyuohger Masamichi Isami Kensho Ono A Silent Voice | Starmyu | Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary Yōji Sasaki Susumu Chiba Digimon Tamers | Trigun | Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom Kaoru Mizutani Ayako Kawasumi Mahoromatic | Fate/Stay Night | Serial Experiments Lain Miki Saitō Sayaka Ohara Your Name | Valkyria Chronicles | Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Tomoya Sakaguchi Daisuke Namikawa Pokemon: Lucario and the Mew | Lupin the Third: The Blood Spray of Goemon Ishikawa | Reservoir Chronicle: Tsubasa

Has an English Dub cast been announced?

At the time of writing an English Dub hasn’t been announced by Netflix or Studio Colorido.

