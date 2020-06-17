New French Movies & Series on Netflix in 2020

Since we’re halfway through 2020 (and what a year it’s been), we thought we’d take a look at some of the great French-language content to arrive on Netflix so far. The streaming giant has a great selection of French content, including animations, thrillers, documentaries, romances, and comedies.

Just to add: this list features the best French-language content available on Netflix US. However, when Netflix adds foreign-language content, it usually licenses it for global streaming. So, wherever you are in the world, you should be able to watch these amazing French movies and series on Netflix.

The Circle France (Season 1) N

Can’t get enough of The Circle? You’re in luck!

The French version of this hit reality series was released in April 2020. Contestants must reside in a special apartment building, only communicating with their neighboring contestants through the game’s custom social network: the circle. They can decide to be themselves, or take on a completely different identity.

Until Dawn (Season 1) N

Have you ever spent the night in a haunted house? That’s exactly the premise of this French Netflix Original.

A group of comedians must spend the night in a spooky location. As well as the usual ‘things that go bump in the night’, there’s also some icky pranks set up by the producers.

PJ Masks (Season 2)

This sweet animates series features a trio of normal kids who start fighting crime when bedtime rolls around. Together, Amaya, Greg, and Connor are the superhero team, PJ Masks.

Gang of the Caribbean (Movie)

This 2016 movie follows Jimmy, a West Indian ex-pat in 1970s France. Disillusioned with his life, he joins an idealistic criminal gang. Of course, things don’t run as smoothly as anticipated…

Into The Night (Season 1) N

This Belgian sci-fi thriller has a lot going on. In an apocalyptic world, passengers on an overnight flight are hijacked. Sunlight is deadly, so the plane must fly on into the night to escape.

Full List of New French Series & Movies on Netflix in 2020