Anime ‘BNA: Brand New Animal’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in June 2020

June is a great month for anime on Netflix, and arriving right at the very end is the highly anticipated anthropomorphic series BNA: Brand New Animal. We have everything you need to know about BNA, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

BNA: Brand New Animal is an upcoming Netflix Original Japanese anime series written by Kazuki Nakashima, and directed by Yoh Yoshinari. The series is produced by Trigger, who is well known for their work on Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia.

When is the Netflix release date for BNA?

The first season of BNA has been confirmed to be arriving on Netflix on Tuesday, 30th of June, 2020.

All twelve, 24-minute episodes will be available to stream upon release.

BNA has already been broadcast in Japan and ran from April 9th, 2020 to May 6th, 2020.

What is the plot of BNA?

Humans have been at odds with the Beastmen countless times throughout history.

The Beastmen, due to their genetic ability is known as the “Beast Factor” have the ability to change shape. Thanks to the conflict, the Beastmen have been forced into hiding and reside with the safe haven of Anima City.

Michuri Kagemori, a tanuki who was previously human, discovers that Anime City is worlds away from being a paradise when an explosion rocks the square of the city during the city’s tenth anniversary.

Upon witnessing the explosion, Michuri is confronted by Shirou Ogami, a seemingly indestructible Wolf and sworn protector of the Beastmen. In pursuit of the criminals behind the bombings, the duo soon discovers than Michuri is no ordinary Beastman, and her past may be the key to find the missing link between Humans and Beastmen.

Who are the cast members of BNA?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in BNA:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Michiru Kagemori Sumire Morohoshi Full Metal Alchemist | Summer Wars | Haikyuu!! Shirou Ogami Yoshimasa Hosoya Aldnoah. Zero | Starmyu | Attack on Titan: Junior High Nazuna Hiwatashi Maria Naganawa Anitore! EX | Kiitarou Shounen no Youkai Enikki | Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Alan Sylvasta Kaito Ishikawa 7Seeds | Black Clover | My Hero Academia Boris Takehito Koyasu Baki | Bleach | Gintama Barbaray Rose Gara Takashima Ninja Scroll | The Bouncer | Meitantei Conan Kouichi Ishizaki Kenji Nomura Digimon Frontier | Baki the Grappler | Fire Force Marie Itami Michiyo Murase Little Witch Academia | Megalo Box | Devilman: Crybaby

Will an English dub be available on Netflix?

Yes, one of the big reasons why Netflix doesn’t typically simulcast episodes is because of the huge number of dubs it provides to subscribers around the world.

Is BNA based on a Manga?

The story of BNA is original, and not based of any known source material.

After the release of the anime series, a Light Novel for BNA was published. The series now has a manga, which features in the Tonari no Young Jump magazine.

Can we expect to see a second season of BNA?

This entirely depends on the success of the international release of BNA on Netflix.

The anime has been very well received in Japan, but as it is licensed by Netflix outside of Japan the streaming service will have a huge impact on its renewal.

Anthromorphic animes are growing in popularity every year, and wouldn’t be surprising if the popularity of the genre overtakes the Isekai craze eventually.

Are you looking forward to the release of BNA on Netflix? Let js know in the comments below!