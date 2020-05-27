‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’: Coming to Netflix in June 2020

The long-standing, ever-popular franchise of Pokémon has been on our screens for over 2 decades now and continues to pump out anime year on year. Now the latest anime, and 23rd anime of the series, Pokémon Journeys: The Series, is coming to Netflix in June 2020!

Pokémon Journeys: The Series is an upcoming Netflix Original anime-series, and the 23rd season of the Pokémon franchise.

When is the Netflix release date for Pokémon Journeys: The Series?

The first twelve episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series will be coming to Netflix on Friday, June 12th, 2020.

New episodes of the anime series will be arriving quarterly thereafter.

Netflix is the future home of all-new Pokémon episodes.

Which Netflix regions will Pokémon Journeys: The Series be coming to?

Despite the fact that Netflix has acquired Pokémon Journeys: The Series as an Original, unfortunately, it doesn’t mean every region will be receiving the series.

The only region we’ve seen confirmed for release on Netflix as an Original is the United States.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series will be coming to the United Kingdom, but on the network Pop, and won’t be released until September 1st, 2020.

The series has already debuted in Canada on Teletoon and has been available in South Korea since April.

What is Pokémon Journeys: The Series?

Officially, Pokémon Journeys: The Series is the 23rd season of the extensive anime franchise.

The series continues the journey of Ash Ketchum and his companion Pikachu in the world of Pokémon. Finally becoming a Pokémon master, Ash has a new goal in mind, to see the world!

Upon returning to his home of Pallet Town in the Kanto region, Ash befriends another Pokémon trainer, Goh, who shares the same endless curiosity about Pokémon. The pair head to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory and are personally asked by Professor Cerise himself to become official Pokémon researchers.

Tasked with discovering the secrets of Pokémon all around the world, Ash and his new friend Goh travel across all of the 8 regions to discover exciting and exotic new Pokémon.

Does the Galar region feature in the new series?

The 8th region of Pokémon and the location of the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword and Shield, Galar, will feature in the series.

Ash and Goh will be travelling to all eight regions throughout the series, going back to regions we’ve not seen in years on the show.

The series will also introduce Gigantamax, the latest feature seen in the video-game series.

More Pokémon to stream on Netflix

The following Pokémon TV series and movies are available to stream on Netflix:

