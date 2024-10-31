‘Gundam’ Live Action Movie Not Moving Forward at Netflix

Over the past year, Netflix has cemented itself as one of the best homes for Gundam. Much of the older anime has joined Netflix, and a brand new anime series set in the universe will launch in October 2024. A live-action movie was supposed to be coming up, but while it’s still happening, it’s no longer on Netflix.

Before we dig into the new details revealed by Deadline’s Justin Kroll, let’s rewind Netflix’s history with the live-action Gundam movie. We’re keeping our old guide live here, but we’ll go through the basic details.

Netflix first confirmed it was working with Legendary Entertainment on a live-action adaptation of the classic Japanese franchise in 2021 after it was first announced as a project in 2018. Jordan Vogt-Roberts was on board to direct and produce with Brian K. Vaughan penning the script. Legendary Entertainment is the same production company behind Pacific Rim and Godzilla.

The only real information beyond that we got from Netflix itself was some concept art produced by ILM Art and a nod on its numerous social media accounts.

In the middle of last year, we also got rumors that Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya would be eyed for the movie’s leads, playing the roles of Kit and Cora. Netflix, at the time, declined to comment. We had heard there were some plans to get the project into production in 2024 in Ireland, but obviously, that didn’t happen.

Since then, the project went quiet until today (well over a year later), with Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle boarding the project. The project is still very much alive at Legendary, presumably eying some kind of theatrical release. Mickle has been working with Netflix in recent years adapting the DC Comic series Sweet Tooth for Warner Bros Television, with the series wrapping up with season 3 this summer. Deadline notes, “The plot is currently under wraps, but the film is looking to start production in early 2025.”

As always with film development, particularly when you’ve just had a major leadership change at Netflix Film, things can languish in development for years and lose momentum. You also have the case that priorities change, and a project that made sense a few years back no longer does. As a general rule of thumb, if a project was announced 3-4 years ago or longer and there’s been no movement or news, presume it’s probably not happening.

As mentioned at the top of this article, Gundam still very much has a home on Netflix. Back in mid-2021, Netflix added some of the classic anime movies, and this year, in addition to the Netflix Original series Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, Netflix also landed the SVOD debut of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM plus the two classic series.

Are you disappointed Netflix isn’t moving forward with a Gundman live-action? Are you glad it’s now being made elsewhere? Let us know in the comments.