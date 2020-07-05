‘On My Block’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

We have learned that On My Block will be returning for a fourth season at Netflix. The teen comedy-drama series is created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft.

This source has previously informed us about the renewal orders of Ozark, Fate; The Winx Club, and Warrior Nun. A day after the article was published, Netflix officially confirmed that Ozark had been renewed, we expect Netflix to announce the early renewal for Warrior Nun in due course.

Seeing as how Netflix signed On My Block showrunner Lauren Lungerich to a multi-year output deal, this news shouldn’t be all too surprising.

The series on the release of season 3 consistently retained its top spot in the new Netflix top 10.

The renewal of On My Block shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the show’s popularity.

Most Popular Releases on Netflix US (March 17th) 1. On My Block

2. Spenser Confidential

3. Love is Blind

4. Lost Girls

5. Boss Baby: Back in Business

6. 100 Humans

7. Outbreak

8. Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

9. Elite

10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 17, 2020

The series follows four teens who find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school, In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood called Freeridge.

Season 3 of On My Block ended with big cliffhangers and perhaps most vitally, a time jump that will likely be explored fully in the fourth season.

Will season 4 be the final season of On My Block?

What we don’t know, however, is whether or not this will be the final outing for On My Block. Using its closest counterpart on Netflix, 13 Reasons Why lasted for four seasons so it’s conceivable that On My Block could be returning for a final season.

We’ll likely have to wait for the official announcement to learn whether season 4 will be On My Block‘s last. It’s common for Netflix to now announce final seasons ahead of time to avoid disappointments and backlashes like Netflix has seen with titles like The OA and Sense8.

Are you glad that On My Block looks to be coming back for a fourth season? Let us know in the comments down below.