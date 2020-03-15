On My Block Season 3 Soundtrack: Every Song in the Series

On My Block is back on Netflix for its third season and if you’re looking for a rundown of every song featured in season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the soundtrack for On My Block season 3.
The third season upped the ante on previous seasons and its soundtrack is also beefed up as a result. Season 3 dropped on Netflix on March 11th, 2020.
Although there’s no album for season 3 of On My Block there are some original songs produced exclusively for the series. These come from Rose, Father Goose and Ainsley Riches. These original songs include Tricky Ricky, Beat on the Street and Lunch Money.
Now let’s dive into the soundtrack for season 3.
Full Soundtrack for On My Block Season 3
Episode 1 – Chapter Twenty-One
- Offence – Little Simz
- Wah Lah – E.G.O.
- Change – JOY.
- Lunch Money – Ainsley Riches & Father Goose
- Hitboy – Duki & KHEA
Episode 2 – Chapter Twenty-Two
- Live a Lie – HUNTR
- Prende la Máquina – MC Killer featuring Totoy El Frio
- Pasear Al Tigre – Antonio Garcia Isaac
- BACK IN MY BAG – Aaron Cole
- A New Day – Notations
- Killin’ ‘Em – Dade
- I’m Gonna Keep on Loving You – Kool Blues
- Glow – Tom Tripp
Episode 3 – Chapter Twenty-Three
- Summa – Peach Tree Rascals
- Feels Good – Cass XQ
- Motion – Emotional Oranges
- Rolling into One – Jordan Rakei
- Line Em Up – Lowpass Lushes featuring 1STCLSS
Episode 4 – Chapter Twenty-Four
- Temptation – Raveena
- OsshWop – Black Fortune
- Soul of a Woman – Johnny Gill
- Don’t Try – Otis Kane
- Unnatural – Lila Drew
Episode 5 – Chapter Twenty-Five
- Stronger – Raveena
- Workin’ – 24kGoldn
- PURGATORY – KÁRYYN
- Take It – PXTN
- Bound – TWERL & yaoi featuring Von Alexander
- Get You the Moon – Kina featuring Snøw
- Borderline – Baby Rose
- Shine – Webbstar
Episode 6 – Chapter Twenty-Six
- Tricky Ricky – Rose
Episode 7 – Chapter Twenty-Seven
- RENIEGO – ROSALÍA
- Wesside – WHATUPRG
- Paranoid – Besomorph featuring Drama B
- Bank – EARTHGANG
- Adeline – alt-J featuring Paigey Cakey and Hex
- Wishful Thinking – MOR
Episode 8 – Chapter Twenty-Eight
- Fate – H.E.R.
- Fomo – Sylo Nozra
- Flood – Vagabon
- FRIENDS – LAUNDRY DAY
What was your favorite song featured in On My Block season 3? Let us know in the comments down below and thanks to What-Song for helping with this list!