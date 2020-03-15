On My Block Season 3 Soundtrack: Every Song in the Series

On My Block is back on Netflix for its third season and if you’re looking for a rundown of every song featured in season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the soundtrack for On My Block season 3.

The third season upped the ante on previous seasons and its soundtrack is also beefed up as a result. Season 3 dropped on Netflix on March 11th, 2020.

Although there’s no album for season 3 of On My Block there are some original songs produced exclusively for the series. These come from Rose, Father Goose and Ainsley Riches. These original songs include Tricky Ricky, Beat on the Street and Lunch Money.

Now let’s dive into the soundtrack for season 3.

Full Soundtrack for On My Block Season 3

Episode 1 – Chapter Twenty-One

Offence – Little Simz

Wah Lah – E.G.O.

Change – JOY.

Lunch Money – Ainsley Riches & Father Goose

Hitboy – Duki & KHEA

Episode 2 – Chapter Twenty-Two

Live a Lie – HUNTR

Prende la Máquina – MC Killer featuring Totoy El Frio

Pasear Al Tigre – Antonio Garcia Isaac

BACK IN MY BAG – Aaron Cole

A New Day – Notations

Killin’ ‘Em – Dade

I’m Gonna Keep on Loving You – Kool Blues

Glow – Tom Tripp

Episode 3 – Chapter Twenty-Three

Summa – Peach Tree Rascals

Feels Good – Cass XQ

Motion – Emotional Oranges

Rolling into One – Jordan Rakei

Line Em Up – Lowpass Lushes featuring 1STCLSS

Episode 4 – Chapter Twenty-Four

Temptation – Raveena

OsshWop – Black Fortune

Soul of a Woman – Johnny Gill

Don’t Try – Otis Kane

Unnatural – Lila Drew

Episode 5 – Chapter Twenty-Five

Stronger – Raveena

Workin’ – 24kGoldn

PURGATORY – KÁRYYN

Take It – PXTN

Bound – TWERL & yaoi featuring Von Alexander

Get You the Moon – Kina featuring Snøw

Borderline – Baby Rose

Shine – Webbstar

Episode 6 – Chapter Twenty-Six

Tricky Ricky – Rose

Episode 7 – Chapter Twenty-Seven

RENIEGO – ROSALÍA

Wesside – WHATUPRG

Paranoid – Besomorph featuring Drama B

Bank – EARTHGANG

Adeline – alt-J featuring Paigey Cakey and Hex

Wishful Thinking – MOR

Episode 8 – Chapter Twenty-Eight

Fate – H.E.R.

Fomo – Sylo Nozra

Flood – Vagabon

FRIENDS – LAUNDRY DAY

What was your favorite song featured in On My Block season 3? Let us know in the comments down below and thanks to What-Song for helping with this list!