‘Paradise PD’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status and Release Date

They came, they saw and they kicked a lot of ass, Paradise PD was just as crazy as ever for its second season. After another hilarious and bizarre season of adventures, fans are already demanding to know if Paradise PD will be returning for a third season. Let’s find out.

Paradise PD is a Netflix Original adult animated comedy series created by Waco O’Guin and Roger Black. Produced by Bento Box Entertainment, the studio is well known for its production of Bob’s Burgers and Brickleberry.

Paradise PD Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 10/03/2020)

At the time of writing Paradise PD only just returned for its second season on Netflix. We’d expect to hear news of renewal within the next few months.

In all honesty, it was a huge surprise that the series was renewed for a second season, so it will be interesting to see what direction Netflix goes with next.

The show can be described as “Family Guy on drugs”, thanks to all the crazy and completely random antics and jokes peppered throughout each episode.

The series obviously has a fan following, so for their sake hopefully, we’ll see a renewal soon.

Does the series need a third season?

In the climactic finale, the Paradise PD took down the Kingpin, and Dobby heroically sacrificed himself by crashing Chief Crawford’s chopper into the nuke.

Unfortunately for our heroes, the Kingpin had a second Nuke, which successfully detonated in Paradise. The nuclear explosion cooked the Kingpin’s giant deep-dish pizza, and killed the townspeople of Paradise in the process?

Maybe not, in the final seconds of the season, it has been teased that this isn’t the end of the Paradise PD.

Does the series need a third season? Sure, why the hell not!

How did fans react to the second season of Paradise PD?

Suffice to say Paradise PD’s bigger, bolder and crazier second season worked for plenty of fans.

Paradise PD Season 3 Netflix Release Date

The time in between the first and second season was just over 17 months.

If a third season was to follow suit, then it would be coming to Netflix in August 2021.

Netflix doesn’t always have a clear release schedule for some of the Originals, so we’d expect to see Paradise PD arrive in the Summer of 2021.

Would you like to see another season of Paradise PD on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!