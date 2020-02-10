‘Paradise PD’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in March 2020

The animated hit from the creators of Brickleberry, Paradise PD was announced to be getting a second season back in October 2018. After a long wait, we’ve finally got a release date for Paradise PD season 2.

Netflix has rapidly expanded its array of animated shows in 2018 likely after the hole that was left last year thanks to Fox pulling from Netflix.

Paradise PD has come to Netflix as part of a new wave of animated comedy shows which includes new seasons of Bojack Horseman, the upcoming third season of F is for Family and new titles like Big Mouth and Disenchantment.

In addition to its popularity, several clips from the show have also gone viral. The popular segments where call handlers respond to ridiculous 9-1-1 calls have been a fan favorite on social media.

In February 2020, we got word that season 2 of Paradise PD is due for release on Netflix worldwide on March 6th, 2020.

Season 2 takes your dong dumplings to the disco on March 6, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ohQnYHesdf — Paradise PD (@ParadisePD) February 7, 2020

What to expect from Paradise PD season 2

10 episodes are set to make up the second season of Paradise PD with another confirmed 10 also on the way. The scripts were completed back in August 2019 for 20 new episodes.

Table reads for the second series took place as early as February 2019.

The first season concluded with a Christmas episode with Kevin rooting out a traitor. We’ve had no story information regarding the second season.

Although the cast list has yet to be updated for season 2 of Paradise PD, we do know of some other talent bought on board. Marrisa Fonte and Eric Wolford have joined the series as animators and Holly Williams and Thomas Perkins have also joined the animation department.

If you’re looking for more animated shows coming to Netflix check out our guide plus take a look at where Paradise PD ranks on our best of the Netflix Original animated shows.