‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in March 2021

The Emmy-award winning documentary series Last Chance U is making a return to Netflix! Instead of following Junior College football teams, the crew of Last Chance U will follow the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies, a basketball team. Premiering on Netflix in March 2021, below is everything we know about the upcoming docuseries.

Last Chance U: Basketball is an upcoming Netflix Original sports-docuseries and spin-off of the popular winning docuseries Last Chane U. The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, with Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith, and James D. Stern serving as the executive producers.

When is the Last Chance U: Basketball season 1 release date?

Thanks to the release of the series official teaser, we now know that Last Chance U: Baseketball is premiering on Netflix on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. The docuseries will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

It has been confirmed that the series will consist of eight episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 55 minutes.

What university is Last Chance U: Basketball documenting?

The entire first season will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies and their endeavor to win a Californian State Championship. Leading the team is head coach John Mosley, who tries to draw the best out of his talented team of young players. The team itself, consisting of many talented players from D1 recruits, and powerful athletes, try to show off their ability and college potential.

Can we expect to see more of Last Chance U?

Across five seasons Last Chance U covered three different colleges and their respective football teams. Sadly, the series officially ended after five seasons, which was confirmed by Netflix in a tweet when Last Chance U: Basketball was announced.

Last Chance U returns for a fifth and final season of football on July 28 … Then Last Chance U: Basketball will premiere in 2021 pic.twitter.com/R99fJXwoA7 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 23, 2020

More Basketball documentaries on Netflix

If Last Chance U: Basketball has you excited, there are plenty of other Basketball documentaries for you to fill the void until then:

#Rucker50 (2016) – A celebration of the Harlem sports program and its 50th anniversary. The program inspired inner-city children to become pro-basketball players.

– A celebration of the Harlem sports program and its 50th anniversary. The program inspired inner-city children to become pro-basketball players. A Kid from Coney Island (2019) – The life and career of Stephen Marbury is explored, as he discusses the highs and lows of his professional career.

– The life and career of Stephen Marbury is explored, as he discusses the highs and lows of his professional career. Basketball or Nothing (Season 1) N – The Chinle High basketball team of Arizona’s Navajo Nation strives to win the state championship, and bring glory to their isolated community.

– The Chinle High basketball team of Arizona’s Navajo Nation strives to win the state championship, and bring glory to their isolated community. The Carter Effect (2017) – An exploration into the career of Vince Carter, and his impact upon the Canadian basketball scene.

– An exploration into the career of Vince Carter, and his impact upon the Canadian basketball scene. The Last Dance (Limited Series) – Emmy-award-winning docuseries that chronicles the final season of the Chicago Bulls incredible run in the NBA in the 90s.

– Emmy-award-winning docuseries that chronicles the final season of the Chicago Bulls incredible run in the NBA in the 90s. One in a Billion (2016) – Satnam Singh Bhamara strives to become the first Indian-born player to be drafted into the NBA.

– Satnam Singh Bhamara strives to become the first Indian-born player to be drafted into the NBA. Q Ball (2019) – The inmates of the San Quentin Prison basketball squad try to find their way through rehabilitation, with the hope of redemption.

– The inmates of the San Quentin Prison basketball squad try to find their way through rehabilitation, with the hope of redemption. Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) N – This docuseries explores the background, and career of popular French basketballer Tony Parker.

Are you excited to watch Last Chance U: Baseketball on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!