‘Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury’ Coming to Netflix in 2023

More Power Rangers episodes are coming to Netflix. Season 30 of the show, or as it’s dubbed, Cosmic Fury, will be headed to Netflix in 2023 in multiple regions including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Up until 2021, Nickelodeon had the rights to new episodes of Power Rangers (Netflix received episodes after initial airing) first, but that all changed once we heard rumors that Netflix would be taking over as the sole distributor for Dino Fury season 2 (or season 29 of the show).

Dino Fury season 2 arrived on Netflix exclusively in two parts. The first half dropped in early 2022, and the second half is due to arrive on Netflix US on September 27th, 2022.

Some regions, it’s worth noting, does not yet have access to season 2 of Dino Fury.

Season 30 of Power Rangers is coming to Netflix

Netflix Family confirmed that Netflix will be receiving Cosmic Fury in 2023 via a post on Facebook on September 1st.

Their Facebook page states:

“We’re proud to announce that Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury will begin filming this fall & debut next year! For the 1st time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the current cast will be returning for a 3rd season!”

Season 30 was first revealed at the end of August 2022 at PMC 2022 alongside the announcement that Simon Bennet would return to serve as executive producer. Becca Barnes and Alywn Dale will serve as writers on the new season.

Happy #PowerRangersDay, #RangerNation! We’re proud to announce that #PowerRangers: Cosmic Fury will begin filming this fall & debut in ‘23 with Simon Bennett returning as EP! For the 1st time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the current cast will be returning for a 3rd season! pic.twitter.com/c1ZAaTYJ8H — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) August 28, 2022

Per the announcement, all the cast members for Dino Fury are returning, including:

Russell Curry as Zayto, the Red Ranger

Hunter Deno as Amelia Jones, the Pink Ranger

Kai Moya as Ollie Akana, the Blue Ranger

Tessa Rao as Izzy Garcia, the Green Ranger

Chance Perez as Javi Garcia, the Black Ranger

Jordon Fite as Aiyon, the Gold Ranger

This is brand new to the franchise as we’ve always seen the “changing of the guard” after two seasons of each entry.

This is just one of the new Power Rangers projects expected to be in development for Netflix, including what’s referred to as a “Power Rangers Universe” that’s thought to consist of new shows and movies.

Sadly for Power Rangers fans, the majority of the early seasons of Power Rangers remain away from Netflix. That’s after removing 722 episodes of the early seasons and specials removed in February 2021.

Are you looking forward to season 30 of Power Rangers coming to Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.