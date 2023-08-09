Predators: Netflix Sets Septmeber 2023 Release for Tom Hardy Docuseries

Netflix is adding to its growing arsenal of nature documentaries with the new co-production Predators. It has just been announced to hit Netflix in regions outside the United Kingdom on September 6th, 2023.

The project was first reported in January 2022, with Netflix and Sky (a British-based broadcaster owned by Comcast) teaming up to co-produce the project.

Tom Hardy, best known for his roles in movies such as Batman, Venom, Inception, and Mad Max: Fury Road, lends his voice to the series as the narrator. Hardy was attached to the project publicly in September 2022.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the five-episode series:

“In this captivating nature documentary series, five predator species around the world work to survive in their environments. Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight to maintain their dominance. Academy Award nominee, Tom Hardy, narrates this heart-pounding nature documentary series”

The episodes are as follows:

Episode 1: Cheetah

Episode 2: Polar Bear

Episode 3: Lion

Episode 4: Puma

Episode 5: Wild Dog

The series comes to Netflix after its debut on Sky Nature in late 2022. All five episodes premiered starting on December 11th, 2022. Following its release in the UK, the mini-series scooped a BAFTA nomination and is currently sitting at a 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Guardian gave the documentary series a 4 out of 5 in their review, concluding that Hardy provides a solid narration and praised the general direction of the series.

Picture: NetflixAlso on Netflix’s documentary slate for September 2023 is The Saint of Second Chances coming out on September 20th. Still to come in 2023 is The Devil on Trial coming in October 2023, Sly (scheduled for November 2023), Stamped from the Beginning, and a documentary about the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

