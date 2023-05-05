Netflix Picks Up ‘Saint of Second Chances’ Documentary Starring Charlie Day and Jeff Daniels

Netflix has acquired another documentary that it plans to release later in 2023. Here’s what we know about the feature film that’ll be narrated by Jeff Daniels and stars Charlie Day.

Directed by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol), The Saint of Second Chances is described as a documentary that’s full of heart and will keep you laughing through a family redemption story unlike any other.

Daniel Wohl (The Weekend Away, Search Party) is the music composer for the forthcoming documentary, with Antonio Cisneros (King of Shadows) as the cinematographer.

What’s Saint of Second Chances about?

Here’s the official description of the new documentary courtesy of Netflix:

“Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name is both legendary and notorious in professional baseball, introducing the fun at the ballpark that we now take for granted: giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. So when Bill invites Mike along for one last hurrah with the White Sox in 1975, Mike figures this is his chance to prove himself to his dad. But the fun comes to a screeching halt when Mike blows up his father’s career with the ill-fated promotion, Disco Demolition Night. Mike is kicked out of the game he loves and spends the next few decades clawing his way back from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself and carry on the family legacy.”

Narrating the documentary is Jeff Daniels, best known for starring in The Newsroom for HBO and Godless for Netflix. Daniels will also be starring in A Man in Full for Netflix.

Starring in front of the camera is Charlie Day, best known for playing Charlie Kelly on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Elsewhere, the actor and producer has featured in The Lego Movie, Fist Fight, and Horrible Bosses. Day will play the role of Mike Veeck.

When will Saint of Second Chances be on Netflix?

No exact release date has been set for the documentary yet, but we have confirmation that it’ll be arriving sometime globally on Netflix in Fall 2023.

Ahead of its Netflix premiere, however, the movie was announced to be part of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival lineup, with the event taking place between June 7th and 18th, featuring 109 feature films.

It’ll have several screenings throughout the festival, including on June 11th at the SVA Theatre, June 12th and 18th at Village East.

It’s one of three documentaries Netflix will be premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, with others being Take Care of Maya (due to release on Netflix in June 2023) and Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food.

More information on the documentary can be found on Mike Veeck’s own website.

Will you check out Saint of Second Chances on Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments down below.