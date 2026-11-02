Netflix Sets November 2026 Release Date for 1980s Televangelist Scandal Doc ‘Primetime Preacher$’

In the 1980s, television evangelism transformed from Sunday morning preaching into multi-million-dollar media empires. But when greed, ambition, and a explosive sex scandal collided, America’s most powerful televangelists turned on each other. Now, a gripping new Netflix documentary pulls back the curtain on the holy war that shook the nation. Primetime Preacher$ lands on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

Primetime Preacher$ is an upcoming Netflix Original documentary directed and produced by Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger, who has already directed 9 documentaries for the streaming service and the Ted Bundy crime-drama film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The documentary’s producers are Rachael Profiloski, Emma Ho, Michael Costigan, and Jason Bateman.

When is Primetime Preacher$ coming to Netflix?

Primetime Preacher$ will be released on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Netflix has released an official trailer for the documentary.

What is Primetime Preacher$ about?

Netflix has released an extensive synopsis:

In the 1980s, three of the most powerful televangelists in America — Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart — harnessed the power of television to build vast media ministries, reaching millions of viewers during coveted primetime hours and turning everyday preachers into household names. As these religious programs grew into international broadcasting empires built in God’s name, these men transformed evangelical Christianity from a largely nonpartisan movement into a powerful force in American politics whose influence still reverberates today. When a shocking and very public sex scandal erupted, it ignited an all-out holy war among the three men, one that captivated the nation and exposed the rivalries and ambitions behind their religious empires.

What is the runtime?

Primetime Preacher$ runtime is confirmed to be 113 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Primetime Preacher$ on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!