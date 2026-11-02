Over 500 IMAX Locations Confirmed for ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ Global Release

Netflix’s first IMAX release is three weeks away, and the map of where you can actually see it is starting to look very different from the “global” rollout first promised. The official site for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth currently lists 523 venues across roughly 55 countries and territories, but more than 40% of them are in the United States, Regal and Cinemark are out, and Australia, France, India, and South Korea don’t have a single pin between them.

The David Fincher-directed, Quentin Tarantino-scripted follow-up to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits IMAX theaters on November 25th, 2026 for an exclusive two-week run before landing on Netflix on December 23rd, 2026. Tickets are expected to be on sale imminently and Netflix will be reporting box office as it’s now been doing for La Bola Negra and The Mosquito Bowl. Over the past weekend, a special trailer was reportedly shown against Once Upon A Time in Hollywood re-release and a final trailer is expected to land soon with one source telling us it runs over 3 minutes long.

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That 523 figure lines up closely with TheWrap’s report of around 550 screens worldwide, including about 200 in the US. All of the numbers below come from the site’s map as of November 2nd, so expect some movement as the release gets closer.

Which Theater Chains Are Showing Cliff Booth in IMAX?

AMC is the backbone of the release, with 187 of the 523 venues. All but one are in the US, where AMC holds 186 of the 219 listed locations. The exception is AMC Stars Avenue 9 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

AMC’s reach goes further once you include Odeon Cinemas Group, the European business it owns. ODEON, UCI, and Finnkino add another 32 venues, including 19 of the UK’s 24. Beyond that, the release depends on local operators. Here’s every chain with at least five venues:

Chain Venues Where AMC 187 US (186), Saudi Arabia (1) ODEON 21 UK (19), Ireland (1), Norway (1) Cinema XXI 18 Indonesia Cineplex (including Scotiabank Theatre and SilverCity) 15 Canada VOX Cinemas 14 Saudi Arabia (5), UAE (5), Egypt (1), Kuwait (1), Lebanon (1), Oman (1) Aeon Cinema 13 Japan TOHO Cinemas 12 Japan United Cinemas 11 Japan Kinepolis 10 Belgium (4), Netherlands (3), Spain (2), Luxembourg (1) TGV Cinemas 10 Malaysia UCI 10 Italy (5), Germany (5) 109 Cinemas 9 Japan Ster-Kinekor 9 South Africa Pathé 8 Netherlands (7), Belgium (1) SM Cinema 8 Philippines Supercines 8 Ecuador Cinema City 7 Poland (6), Bulgaria (1) Vieshow 7 Taiwan GSC 6 Malaysia Landmark Cinemas 6 Canada Cinema Sunshine 6 Japan CMX 5 US Planeta Kino 5 Ukraine Shaw Theatres 5 Singapore T-Joy 5 Japan

It isn’t quite an AMC-only release in the US, either. Another 33 American venues are listed, including Megaplex (4), Reading Cinemas (3), and Galaxy Theatres (3). Netflix’s own Paris Theatre in New York and the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood are on the list as well.

The UK has a notable absence of its own. There are no Cineworld or Vue venues on the map, which leaves ODEON and a handful of independents such as BFI IMAX in London and the Glasgow Science Centre. Regal’s sister brands aren’t completely out, though, as Cineworld Dublin and seven Cinema City venues are listed.

Tarantino fans have one more option, too. TheWrap reports the film will also play a handful of smaller theaters, including his own New Beverly and, in December, the Vista, both in 35mm.

Full list of theaters here.

Why Regal and Cinemark Are Sitting It Out

Regal and Cinemark, two of America’s three biggest chains, have both passed on the film. According to IndieWire, that takes about 100 Regal IMAX screens and closer to 20 Cinemark screens out of the running.

IMAX usually decides what plays on its screens, but because it joined this release late, it let chains opt out. The likely beneficiary is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which will be in its second week over Thanksgiving.

Regal was also fairly blunt about its reasoning. “Shortened theatrical windows have a direct impact on those decisions,” Brooks LeBoeuf, Regal’s Senior Vice President of US Content, told TheWrap.

Which Countries Are Getting the Most Screenings?

The US leads by a wide margin with 219 venues, but the surprise is Japan. Its 63 venues are nearly three times the UK’s 24 and make it the clear number two market. Indonesia and Malaysia also rank well above much larger European markets like Germany.

Region Countries and venue counts North America United States (219), Canada (21), Mexico (2), Costa Rica (1) Asia Japan (63), Indonesia (18), Malaysia (17), Taiwan (10), Philippines (8), Singapore (5), Kazakhstan (4), Kyrgyzstan (2), Azerbaijan (1), Georgia (1), Mongolia (1), Uzbekistan (1) Europe UK (24), Netherlands (10), Poland (8), Ukraine (8), Italy (7), Spain (7), Germany (5), Belgium (5), Bulgaria (3), Portugal (3), Sweden (3), Switzerland (3), Ireland (2), Croatia (1), Finland (1), Greece (1), Latvia (1), Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (1), Norway (1), Slovakia (1) Middle East Saudi Arabia (8), UAE (6), Egypt (3), Bahrain (2), Kuwait (2), Qatar (2), Iraq (1), Jordan (1), Lebanon (1), Oman (1) Latin America and the Caribbean Ecuador (9), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Aruba (1), Curaçao (1), Puerto Rico (1) Africa South Africa (9), Nigeria (2)

A few other numbers stand out. Ecuador has more venues than Germany or Italy, while Mexico and Brazil have just two each. Within the US, California leads with 38 venues, ahead of Florida (19), Texas (18), and Illinois (15).

Which Countries Aren’t Getting Cliff Booth in IMAX?

For a release billed as global, the gaps are significant. These major markets have no venues on the map right now:

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam

Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam Europe: Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hungary, Romania, Russia, and Turkey

Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hungary, Romania, Russia, and Turkey Latin America: Chile, Colombia, and Peru

Chile, Colombia, and Peru Middle East: Israel

Some of these are less straightforward than others. Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, and Colombia all appear in the site’s location settings, so venues could still be added. France, India, and South Korea don’t appear there at all.

When Can You See It?

Nearly every venue is still marked “Coming Soon.” As of November 2nd, only four are selling tickets: the TCL Chinese Theatre, the New Beverly, the Vista, and AMC Schererville 16 in Indiana. You can check your nearest venue on the official Find a Cinema page. If you need to catch up in the meantime, the first trailer is online now, and Tarantino recently showed the first 17 minutes at AFI Fest.

Is The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth playing near you, or will you be waiting for Netflix on December 23rd? Let us know in the comments below.