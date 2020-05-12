Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 2020

We’re still weeks away from June, but we’ve already learned of a selection of movies and TV series that are scheduled to leave Netflix UK in June 2020.

We’ll be updating the list below as we approach June, and we’ll continue to update throughout the month itself.

There are plenty of big hitters leaving Netflix UK this month, and sadly the largest title out of that selection is all 7 seasons of Mad Men will be removed on June 10th. Some fantastic BBC series are also leaving, including beloved Nature docuseries and supernatural drama Being Human.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 1st, 2020

Bad Education: 3 Seasons

Being Human U.K.: 5 Seasons

Full House: 8 Seasons

Power Battle Watch Car: 1 Season

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 2nd, 2020

Cannabis: 1 Season N

Ghost Town Gold: 1 Season

License to Drill: Louisana: 1 Season

The Homecoming: 1 Season

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 3rd, 2020

Class: 1 Season

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 10th, 2020

Mad Men: 7 Seasons

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 11th, 2020

Blue Planet 2: 1 Season

Frozen Planet: 1 Season

Planet Earth 2: 1 Season

Planet Earth: The Complete Collection: 1 Season

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: 1 Season

