Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 2020

We’re still weeks away from June, but we’ve already learned of a selection of movies and TV series that are scheduled to leave Netflix UK in June 2020.
We’ll be updating the list below as we approach June, and we’ll continue to update throughout the month itself.
If you’re a US subscriber you can find the list of movies & TV series leaving Netflix here.
There are plenty of big hitters leaving Netflix UK this month, and sadly the largest title out of that selection is all 7 seasons of Mad Men will be removed on June 10th. Some fantastic BBC series are also leaving, including beloved Nature docuseries and supernatural drama Being Human.
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 1st, 2020
- Bad Education: 3 Seasons
- Being Human U.K.: 5 Seasons
- Full House: 8 Seasons
- Power Battle Watch Car: 1 Season
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 2nd, 2020
- Cannabis: 1 Season N
- Ghost Town Gold: 1 Season
- License to Drill: Louisana: 1 Season
- The Homecoming: 1 Season
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 3rd, 2020
- Class: 1 Season
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 10th, 2020
- Mad Men: 7 Seasons
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: June 11th, 2020
- Blue Planet 2: 1 Season
- Frozen Planet: 1 Season
- Planet Earth 2: 1 Season
- Planet Earth: The Complete Collection: 1 Season
- The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: 1 Season
