‘The One About Matthew Perry’ Netflix Review: A Sincere and Sobering Look at the ‘Friends’ Star

“I said God, you can do anything you want to me, just please make me famous,” the late Matthew Perry says in an archival voice recording. As God fulfilled his promise, that monkey’s paw curled, leaving Perry to reflect, “God did not forget the other part.”

Though no onscreen role measures up to Chandler—the sarcastic, deadpan, wisecracking everyman with a heart of gold—the Netflix bio‑doc miniseries about Matthew Perry proves he was more than the Friends‑adjacent title The One About Matthew Perry suggests. In its DNA, the series explores the real, honest portrait of a man with a long battle with addiction, struggling to stay on the right path while traversing the world in the most charitable way one could. In many cases, a bio‑doc of this ilk would turn me into Chandler, operating on peak cynicism, but Mary Robertson’s (Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV) dissertation on Perry pierced the veil in a sobering manner, reflecting on an actor who cared for others as much as his career, and the tricky balance between addiction and sobriety.

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The three‑episode series, released on the third anniversary of his passing, explores Perry’s life, career, and harrowing experiences. Told through his own words via archival footage and interviews, alongside accounts from his younger sister Mia Perry Bowick and his longest close friends David Pressman and Roger Castillo, the doc uncovers undisclosed details about the tragic actor that only a few knew, now brought into the public eye.

From Early Hollywood Dreams to the Double-Edged Sword of Fame

He began as a young child of separation, living with his mom in Canada while his dad, actor John Bennett Perry, lived in LA. He got bit by the acting bug via his father and wanted to become famous with a successful Hollywood career. He also had an affinity for Batman—his Batman mask as a kid turned into paraphernalia across his homes in adulthood, and like Bruce Wayne, he used his wealth for good. As a teen, he moved to LA and met Castillo and Pressman, some of his besties who, despite being older, clicked with him. The doc lacks a major Hank Azaria interview, which is odd, since he was also part of their personal clique in their early careers, before any of them secured their biggest roles, Perry with Chandler and Azaria with The Simpsons. So seeing him in photos at various points since day one but not as a talking head among everyone else feels a bit weird.

Of course, that all changed when he booked Friends. According to NBC President Warren Littlefield, he was the last missing piece of the casting puzzle. The rest was history as that show struck gold. But as the 1994-2004 sitcom hit its stride, Perry had a desire to expand his range and go into movies, with Fools Rush In being his first true leading role. Yet during production, Perry became addicted to Vicodin after a jet ski incident left him severely injured and was treated with the drug to ease the pain. “I was extremely happy when I got famous, then it’s like, ‘Uh‑oh, this didn’t fix what’s inside me. This didn’t do what I thought it was going to do,'” Perry narrates at one point.

A Sincere Approach That Avoids Tabloid Exploitation

Structurally, Robertson and the editing team, led by Jessica Miller, are delicate in centering each episode through the throes of Perry’s career: pre‑Friends, his transition to features and burgeoning film stardom, and his simultaneous battle with substance abuse. The docuseries functions solidly in seeking to psychologically understand Perry through his close‑knit orbit—not necessarily why his sobriety struggles were so difficult, but his effort to live a fulfilling life through the rollercoaster. His challenges in handling intense emotions and aspects of lingering early childhood abandonment seeping its way into his adulthood. Robertson doesn’t feature any Friends cast member, and that’s for the best, because focus would be taken away from the subject. Though we don’t know how close they were with Perry offscreen, especially Courteney Cox who was his love interest Monica, the combination of people assembled gives his story a sobering, sincere weight. Hell, it’s not like the ghoulish cash grab Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, wherein nobody who even personally knew Perry appeared to provide insight into his character. Here, we go through each facet of his life while facing his substance abuse head‑on, without anyone needing to fluff or trivialize his experience.

Beyond the Screen: A Portrait of Kindness and Struggle

The doc’s most powerful highlights are the people he met later in life through AA or rehab, all of whose stories about who he was illustrated his character best. You come to learn his appeal: a charismatic guy onscreen, but off it, a chill regular guy who treated others with kindness and had a selfless soul, whether to random strangers or his girlfriends. In the last episode, his ex‑girlfriend Rome shares how they met in recovery and bonded over the need to take care of their bodies as if they were temples, and when she had neck issues, he just took her to the chiropractor. Then there’s Timothy Harrington, a fellow AA member Perry helped in 2001 with his sobriety, to the extent that he offered Harrington his home and lived with him for about a year.

At its core, The One About Matthew Perry thoughtfully uncovers the linkage between substance abuse and the human condition, but one that saw someone burdened not only by fame but by the repetitive cycle of self‑destruction that depression can stir. Though the actor who passed far too young at 54 struggled to keep his head above water, he maintained a dutiful character throughout. If you had any curiosity about Perry, Robertson’s doc does solid due diligence in encompassing the depth and tragedy of his life, bolstered by the length of subjects who piece together a portrait of someone who, while known best for Friends, proved he was so much more.