‘Good Partner’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix Korea in November 2026

The SBS K-drama Good Partner returns for a second season on November 20, 2026. However, the second season is coming to Netflix but solely in South Korea, and will distrbuted elsewhere on multiple streaming services. Jang Na Ra returns in season 2 a Cha Eun Gyeong, who faces new challanged after opening up her own practice. Here’s everything we know so far Good Partner season 2.

Good Partner is a South Korean law drama. The second season is directed by Seo Min Jung, and written by screenwriter Choi Yoo Na. The first season of Good Partner was available to stream on Apple TV, Wavve, and Viki.

When is Good Partner Season 2 releasing?

SBS has set November 20, 2026, as the premiere date for Good Partner Season 2. The series will be released on Netflix, but only in South Korea.

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Outside South Korea, the K-drama will stream on Rakuten Viki and Viu in supported international territories.

The series will have 16 episodes, with new episodes released on Fridays and Saturdays. Each episode has a runtime of 70 minutes.

What is the plot of Good Partner season 2?

After the first season, veteran divorce lawyer Cha Eun-kyung leaves Law Firm Daejung to start her own independent practice, Libom, as its managing representative partner. As Eun-kyung faces the grueling realities of building a boutique firm from the ground up while continuing to handle high-profile, emotionally volatile marital dissolutions. To shoulder the heavy workload, she brings on Kang Hye-seong, a sharp, highly capable attorney whose approach to law could not be more different from her own. While Eun-kyung treats divorce with clinical, objective precision as a business and legal inevitability, Hye-seong dives into every case with deep personal empathy and emotional investment.

Who are the cast members of Good Partner season 2?

Returning for season 2 of Good Partner are Jang Na Ra, P.O, and Ji Seung Hyun.

Jang Na Ra plays Cha Eun Gyeon. The actress has never starred in a Netflix Original, but a couple of her k-dramas can be found on Netflix US such as; VIP and The Last Empress. She has also starred in Taxi Driver season 3, My Happy Ending and Sell Your Haunted House.

P.O plays Jeon Eun Ho. He recently starred in Netflix’s Teach You a Lesson, and the K-drama Hotel Del Luna can be found on the streaming service. He has starred in K-dramas such Mouse, More Than Friends, and Encounter.

Ji Sung Hyeon plays Kim Ji Sang. The actor previously starred in Netflix’s The Good Detective, Hello Me, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and You Are My Spring. The actor has also played lead roles in Korea-Khitan War, No Mercy and Do You Want to Eat.

New cast members confirmed for season 2 are lead cast members Kim Hye Yoon and Park Hae Jin, and supporting cast member Cha Yu Jin.

Kim Hye Yoon plays Kang Hye Seong. The actress previously starred in Netflix’s No Tail to Tell. She has also led K-dramas such as Lovely Runner, Snowdrop, and Secret Royal Inspector & Joy.

Park Hae Jin plays Park Tae Su. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix project, but has previously led in K-dramas such as The Killing Vote, Genesis and Forest. K-dramas starring the actor such as My Love from the Star, Man to Man and Doctor Stranger can be found on Netflix.

Cha Yu Jin plays Sim Hyeon Ju. The actress previously starred in Netflix’s Hospital Playlist and Our Blues.

Would you have liked to watch Good Partner 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!