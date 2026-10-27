Farming Simulator Leaving Netflix Games After 3 Years

Netflix is pulling the plug on one of the biggest games it has ever offered. Farming Simulator 23 is leaving Netflix Games on November 20th, 2026, which makes November 19th your last day to tend the fields.

Giants Software’s farming sim has been a fixture of the Netflix Games lineup since it arrived on November 21st, 2023, alongside Football Manager 2024 Mobile (later pulled and upgraded to the most recent addition), CoComelon: Play with JJ and Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold. Its removal lands one day short of its third anniversary on the service.

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As with every Netflix Games removal, once the date passes the app will stop working even if you still have it installed. Farming Simulator 23 is one of the titles that doesn’t use cloud saves, so your progress lives on your device and won’t survive the shutdown. If you’ve got a harvest half-finished, bring it in before the 19th.

One of Netflix’s most downloaded games

This one stings more than most of the recent exits. Farming Simulator 23 was a genuine hit for Netflix Games. Within a year of launch, analytics firm Appmagic estimated it had passed 5.8 million downloads, enough to put it in the top ten of every game Netflix had ever released, and the only newcomer in that list at the time. The Google Play listing alone now shows more than 5 million installs and over 42,000 reviews at a 4.4-star average.

It held up on engagement too. When we crunched Netflix’s daily top 10 playtime charts for May to August 2025, Farming Simulator 23 was still appearing regularly, finishing 14th across the whole period. Not bad for a game about ploughing.

For the uninitiated, the Netflix edition was the full Farming Simulator 23 experience with the price tag and in-app purchases stripped out. You get two maps (Amberstone and Neubrunn), more than 100 licensed vehicles from John Deere, New Holland, Fendt and others, livestock, logging and AI helpers to run the farm while you’re busy elsewhere. It also works offline, which made it a favorite for long flights.

Where to play Farming Simulator after Netflix

The good news is that the game isn’t disappearing from phones altogether. Giants Software still sells the standard Farming Simulator 23 Mobile on the App Store and Google Play for $7.99, with optional coin packs and vehicle add-ons. Your Netflix save won’t carry across, but the game itself is identical.

If you’re going to start over anyway, there’s a newer option. Farming Simulator 26 Mobile launched on iOS and Android on May 19th, 2026, also priced at $7.99. There’s no sign of a Netflix edition for that one. That’s unlike with Football Manager where Netflix did get the new iteration (after a significant delay anyway).

Another big name out of the Netflix Games library

Farming Simulator 23 is the second game from that November 2023 batch to leave this month. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold shuts down on November 9th, just under two weeks earlier.

It also continues a pattern we’ve been tracking for almost two years. Since December 2024, Netflix has removed more than 50 games from the service, including a 20-plus title cull in July 2025 and another wave last December. The library now sits at around 100 games, and the company has made clear its focus has shifted toward party games on TV, kids’ titles and games tied to its own shows.

Netflix hasn’t commented on the removal, but as with previous exits, licensing is the most likely explanation.

So, you’ve got until November 19th, 2026. Make it count.

Are you going to miss Farming Simulator 23 on Netflix, or have you already moved on to Farming Simulator 26? Let us know in the comments.