‘Nine to Six’ SBS Weekly Rom-Com K-Drama Starring Park Min Young is Coming to Netflix Korea in 2026

While Netflix and South Korea’s SBS share a lucrative partnership that has brought numerous K-dramas to the global stage, this upcoming series will be limited to a domestic South Korean release. The K-drama stars Park Min Young, Yook Sung Jae, and Go Soo. Here’s everything we know about Nine to Six on Netflix Korea.

Nine to Six is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original South Korean romantic drama series directed by Lee Hyung Min (Miss Night and Day), and is an adaptation of the Chinese Netflix Original drama series The Rational Life.

When is Nine to Six coming to Netflix?

At first, we thought Nine to Six would be distributed internationally on Netflix. However, the series will be limited to Netflix Korea, while Amazon Prime will distribute it worldwide.

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The first episode of Nine to Six will be released on Netflix Korea on November 25, 2026.

The series will have 12 episodes, with new episodes scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each episode will run 70 minutes.

What is the plot of Nine to Six?

Kang I Ji has spent her adult life devoted to her career as head of a legal team at the automobile company Chronic Motors and has put any thoughts of romance on the back burner. That is, until she meets the kind-hearted, down-to-earth Han Seon U, a jewelry designer with a law school background who joins her team as an intern.

Who are the cast members of Nine to Six?

The three lead cast members are Park Min Young, Yook Sung Jae, and Go Soo.

Park Min Young plays Kang I Ji. The actress previously led in Netflix K-dramas such as Forecasting Love and Weather and When the Weather is Fine. She has also led K-dramas such as Marry My Husband, Confidence Queen, and Siren’s Kiss.

Yook Sung Jae plays Han Seon U. The actor’s last and only role in a Netflix series was in the 2020 K-drama Mystic Pop-Up Bar. He has played leading roles in K-dramas such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, The Golden Spoon, and The Haunted Palace. He is best known for his musical career as part of the K-pop group BTOB and for his solo work. He has MC’d and starred in several reality and variety shows.

Go Soo plays Park Hyeon Tae. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix series, but is well known for his lead roles in K-dramas such as Missing: The Other Side, Money Game, Heart Surgeons, and The Flower in Prison.

The supporting cast members have been confirmed as:

Joo Hyun Young as Sin Ji Won

as Sin Ji Won Kim Mi Kyung as I Ji’s mother

as I Ji’s mother Choi Ji Su as Im Eun Ha

as Im Eun Ha Nam Yoon Ho as Lee Yong Un

as Lee Yong Un Chun Woo Jin as Jung Tae Jun

as Jung Tae Jun Jung Hae Kyun as Son Byeong Je

as Son Byeong Je Jo Bok Rae as Jung Gi Tae

as Jung Gi Tae Cha Chung Hwa as Lee Jeong Eun

as Lee Jeong Eun Bae Yoo Ram as Kim Dong Seok

Are you looking forward to watching Nine to Six on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!