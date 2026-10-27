Netflix’s slow goodbye to its DreamWorks Animation library continues in November 2026, with two preschool favorites set to depart in full. Rhyme Time Town and its singalong spinoff leave on November 15th, followed by Dragons: Rescue Riders and all three of its specials on November 24th.

Both shows are listed as Netflix Originals, but as we always remind our readers, that label doesn’t mean Netflix owns them. In the case of the DreamWorks Animation Television shows, Netflix paid for the exclusive streaming rights for a fixed period, and DreamWorks and its parent company, NBCUniversal, kept the rights long-term. Those deals have been expiring one by one for a few years now, and these are the latest two to run out.

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Here’s everything leaving, with the dates the titles first arrived on Netflix:

November 15th: Rhyme Time Town (Seasons 1-2, added June 2020 and June 2021) and Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (added December 2020)

Rhyme Time Town (Seasons 1-2, added June 2020 and June 2021) and Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (added December 2020) November 24th: Dragons: Rescue Riders (Seasons 1-2, added September 2019 and February 2020), Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (added March 2020), Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (added July 2020) and Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (added November 2020)

Rhyme Time Town leaving Netflix on November 15th

Developed by Dan Berlinka for DreamWorks Animation Television, Rhyme Time Town reimagined classic nursery rhymes through the eyes of two preschoolers, Daisy the puppy and Cole the kitten, with Humpty Dumpty, Mary Mary, Old MacDonald and the Itsy Bitsy Spider along for the ride. Each episode wrapped two short stories around original songs, which made it a dependable screen-time option for the under-fives.

Season 1 landed in June 2020, with a 10-episode Singalongs spinoff following that December and a 15-episode second season in June 2021. That second season turned out to be the last, and roughly five and a half years later, the whole lot is leaving together.

Dragons: Rescue Riders leaving Netflix on November 24th

The bigger loss for most families will be Dragons: Rescue Riders, the preschool spin-off of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. It followed twins Dak and Leyla (voiced by Nicolas Cantu and Brennley Brown), who were raised by dragons and can talk to them, as they protect the Viking town of Huttsgalor alongside their dragon friends Winger, Summer, Cutter, Burple and Aggro.

Netflix got two seasons, 26 episodes in total, between September 2019 and February 2020, plus three 46-minute specials: the treasure hunt adventure Hunt for the Golden Dragon, the musical Secrets of the Songwing featuring Hamilton‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry, and the festive Huttsgalor Holiday. Fittingly, that last one leaves Netflix six years to the day after it premiered.

If the show’s absence from Netflix feels familiar, that’s because the series already moved on once. In November 2021, DreamWorks relaunched it on Peacock as Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, where it ran for four more seasons through September 2022. The two Netflix seasons and the specials have never streamed anywhere else in the US, so Peacock is the obvious landing spot once Netflix’s rights lapse. Nothing has been announced yet, though. In the meantime, all of the Netflix-era episodes and specials can be bought digitally on Apple TV and Prime Video if you want to keep them.

The DreamWorks exodus continues (but The Boss Baby is sticking around)

These two join a long list of DreamWorks series that have left Netflix in 2026. The whole Captain Underpants franchise departed in January, turning up on Peacock the same day. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power followed in February, and Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts left in June. Still to come this year is The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween, which is due to go on December 4th.

Usually, DreamWorks titles depart around five to six years after their final season arrives, which is exactly what’s happening here. But the pattern isn’t ironclad. Spirit Riding Free was extended before its original removal date and is now pencilled in through to 2030, and there’s a more recent example too. Our DreamWorks removals tracker had The Boss Baby: Back in Business down to leave on November 17th, 2026, six years after its fourth and final season. That date never showed up. The show isn’t on Netflix’s November removals list, and with no leaving notice on the title page, it looks like all four seasons are staying put for the foreseeable future.

Netflix doesn’t comment on Original removals beyond listing them, and licensing deals can change at the last minute, so we’ll update if either of this month’s departures gets a reprieve. For the full picture, check out our rundown of every Netflix Original leaving throughout 2026.

Will your little ones miss Rhyme Time Town or Dragons: Rescue Riders? Let us know in the comments.