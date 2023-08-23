Rebel Moon Cast and Characters List: Who’s in the Zack Snyder Netflix Movie?

Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is set to debut its first part, called Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire on December 22, 2023, with Part II, called Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, in April 2024. Who’s set to star in both movies? Here’s your rundown of the official cast list.

The cast of Rebel Moon is one of the biggest assembled for a movie franchise filled with stars big and small, such as Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam, and many more.

Article continues below...



You can find more information about Netflix’s Rebel Moon in our big preview of the movie.

Join us as we take a look into all the characters and actors confirmed for Rebel Moon on Netflix:

Sofia Boutella as Kora

Sofia Boutella is the primary lead of Rebel Moon and she’ll be playing Kora. As a former member of the Imperium, Kora knows exactly what happens to the people who live in the places where the organization arrives for exploitation next. She wants the community to stand up and fight back against the government that has the clear intention of tearing their land apart. Kora is meant to be a complex hero, due to the fact that she used to work for the Imperium before changing her mind and dedicating her life to protecting those who couldn’t protect themselves. She has the destiny of the galaxy in her hands.

Where have you seen them: Kingsman: The Secret Sevice, Atomic Blonde, Star Trek Beyond

Djimon Hounsou as General Titus

Djimon Hounsou will portray wounded hero called General Titus. He knows that his prime is already in the rearview mirror. However, Kora’s mission and her will to change the fate of the people around her will be enough to convince him to join the battle once again, before it’s too late and the Imperium creates a disaster on yet another helpless planet.

Where have you seen them: Gran Turismo, Guardians of the Galaxy, Shazam!

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Charlie Hunnam will be in charge of playing Kai, a pilot who will do whatever he can to help Kora in her quest of saving her new home. Due to the steampunk nature of the world where Rebel Moon takes place in, it will be hard to find proper equipment for combat or traveling, leaving the characters at the mercy of whatever scrap metal they can find hidden within their planet. Added to that, a hero who has left his glory days behind him will be needed to accomplish the mission, and Kora will need to do whatever it takes to convince him of joining her quest.

Where have you seen them: Sons of the Anarchy, The Gentlemen, Pacific Rim

Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

Michiel Huisman will play a handsome but meek farmer named Gunnar, who is another recruit of Kora’s but unlike the Rebel Moon cast of Renegades, Gunnar is just a farmer, not a warrior. The character is intimidated by Kai and the other warriors in the movie.

Where have you seen them: Game of Thrones, The Age of Adaline, The Haunting of Hill House

Staz Nair as Tarak

Staz Bair plays a shirtless hero who has a powerful connection to nature which allows him to communicate with an immense creature known as a Bennu. Tarak, also recruited by Kora, is a blacksmith in the Rebel Moon cast. He has the ability to bond with animals and use them for combat.

Where have you seen them: Game of Thrones, Supergirl, Krypton

Doona Bae as Nemesis

Donna Bae plays a partially mechanical swordsmaster called Nemesis. Nemesis joins the crew of outcasts when she’s recruited by Kora.

Where have you seen them: Kingdom, Sense8, The Silent Sea

Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe

Ray Fisher plays Darrian Bloodaxe in the Rebel Moon cast, a resistance fighter who joins Kora’s war against Balisarius’s reign of terror.

Where have you seen them: Zack Snyder’s Justice League, True Detective, Women of Movement

Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe

Cleopatra Coleman plays Devra. Devra is Darrian’s sister and has similar powers to him. She was recruited by Kora at the same time as her brother.

Where have you seen them: Dopesick, Infinity Pool, In the Shadow of the Moon

E. Duffy as Milius

E. Duffy plays a non-binary refugee looking for justice for their planet which was destroyed by the Imperium.

Where have you seen them: Acid Noir, Lucky Me, Jeanne Alone

Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy

Legendary Anthony Hopkins plays a centuries-old robot named Jimmy. Jimmy is an ancient robot knight that once defended a slain king but has now faded into a more peaceful existence.

Where have you seen them: Silence of the Lambs, Westworld, The Father

Jena Malone as Harmada

Jena Malone plays Harmada. Harmada is one of the very unique characters in Rebel Moon, as she’s a spider warrior who’s also recruited by Kora. Harmada is described as a lethal and ageless half-woman half-spider. She preys on vulnerable children as a twisted vengeance for the loss of her own.

Where have you seen them: The Hunger Games, The Neon Demon, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble

Ed Skrein‘s Rebel Moon character is Admiral Atticus Noble, a villain in Rebel Moon and the right-hand man to the mysterious Balisarius. The initial choice for Noble was Homeland star Rupert Friend, but he backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

Where have you seen them: Game of Thrones, Deadpool, Alita: Battle Angel

Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius

Fra Fee plays Regent Balisarius, who rules over the area of the galaxy at the heart of the movie’s story. Balisarius is a ruthless tyrant and ruler of the Imperium, as well as a member of the Mother World.

Where have you seen them: Hawkeye, Les Miserables, Dalgliesh

More Rebel Moon cast

Additionally, we’ll see many more cast in Rebel Moon. The long list includes Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Rhian Rees (For All Mankind), Ray Porter (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and more.