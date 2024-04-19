New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: April 19th, 2024

It’s time for another rundown of everything new to have hit Netflix over the past seven days. We’ll also take a look at what has been picking up the most points in the daily top 10s in the US. Let’s run through all that and more below.

Did you miss our roundup of new titles last week? You can revisit all 28 new releases here, or you can look here to see what’s coming up in the final weeks of April 2024. Next week, we should get a full preview of what’s coming up in May 2024—until then, we’ve got you covered with the partial list here.

OK, let’s dive in with our top 4 things you should be watching this weekend:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week

Anna (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Luc Besson

Cast: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans

Writer: Luc Besson

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

Rising to the top of the charts following its debut on Netflix on Tuesday is the action thriller Anna, which features an all-star cast and should be perfect if you’re in the mood for some dumb action over the weekend.

The plot revolves around a KGB assassin who’s gone undercover as a model in Paris but ultimately gets caught.

Rust Creek (2018)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Jen McGowan

Cast: Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan

Writer: Julie Lipson, Stu Pollard

Runtime: 108 min / 1h 48m

If you’re looking for a movie with some critical acclaim backing it up this weekend, we recommend giving Rust Creek from IFC Films a go.

The survival drama follows a college senior on her way to a promising job interview, but after taking a wrong turn, things go south quickly, seeing her pursued by a band of outlaws.

In her review for Collider, Haleigh Foutch gave the movie a B, saying, “By taking the time to breathe life into these characters, Rust Creek makes a unique and worthwhile entry in the genre that puts a premium on heart and humanity over horror.”

Black Sails (Seasons 1-4)

Number of episodes: 38

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Zach McGowan, Toby Schmitz, Clara Paget, Winston Chong, Andre Jacobs, Lise Slabber, Laudo Liebenberg, Craig Jackson, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Patrick Lyster, Luke Roberts, Louise Barnes

Writer: Robert Levine, Jonathan E. Steinberg

Runtime: 56 min

Originally meant for release on Netflix in January, we’re taking the stance that it’s better late than never that all 38 episodes of the swashbuckling drama, which is absolutely stacked with talent, came to Netflix.

Originally airing on Starz, the series is set before the events of the classic tale of Treasure Planet, which tells the story of a captain defending his island.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver (2024) Netflix Original

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins

Writer: Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad, Zack Snyder

Runtime: 122 min / 2h 2m

Finally, we would be remiss not to mention the movie Netflix cleared the decks for this week. We’re referring to the sequel to Rebel Moon, which debuted over Christmas.

Set to bookmark the first movie’s events (although it sounds like Snyder wants to keep this going forever – unlikely if you ask me); we find Kora and the surviving warriors planning to go up against the full force of the realm.

Reviews are ultimately mixed to bad so far for the new entry, but our reviewer, Andrew Morgan, actually was far more praising than I expected, concluding:

“While the first half is tough to plow through (purposeful farming pun), the second half grabs its audience with high-powered battle scenes that give way to an engaging showdown between Boutella’s Kora & Skrein’s Admiral Noble. While you will wonder why they didn’t just condense things to make one tighter, action-packed film, at least this sequel is a step up from its predecessor.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Please note: All descriptions are provided courtesy of Netflix.

13 New Movies Added

All India Rank (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – Set in the 90s, seventeen-year-old Vivek is sent away from home to attend a rigorous program to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance exams.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Set in the 90s, seventeen-year-old Vivek is sent away from home to attend a rigorous program to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance exams. Anna (2019) – R – English – Ready to leave a life of abuse, a woman becomes a KGB assassin and goes undercover as a model in Paris. But all deals are off when her cover is blown.

– R – English – Ready to leave a life of abuse, a woman becomes a KGB assassin and goes undercover as a model in Paris. But all deals are off when her cover is blown. Article 370 (2024) – TV-14 – Hindi – Ahead of a major constitutional decision, special agent Zooni Haksar is tasked with a secret mission to quell violence in a conflict-ridden region.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Ahead of a major constitutional decision, special agent Zooni Haksar is tasked with a secret mission to quell violence in a conflict-ridden region. Creating a Universe: The Making of Rebel Moon (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Go behind the scenes with director Zack Snyder and the cast and crew of his epic sci-fi saga as they bring a vast new sci-fi universe to the screen.

– TV-MA – English – Go behind the scenes with director Zack Snyder and the cast and crew of his epic sci-fi saga as they bring a vast new sci-fi universe to the screen. Dance Queen (2022) – TV-PG – Indonesian – Confused about her future, a high schooler makes a wish on a shooting star and gets advice from an unexpected time traveler — her mom as a ’90s teenager.

– TV-PG – Indonesian – Confused about her future, a high schooler makes a wish on a shooting star and gets advice from an unexpected time traveler — her mom as a ’90s teenager. Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel (2022) – TV-14 – English – The influential composer unpacks the most pivotal moments from across a four-decade movie career defined by innovative and otherworldly flourishes.

– TV-14 – English – The influential composer unpacks the most pivotal moments from across a four-decade movie career defined by innovative and otherworldly flourishes. Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

– TV-MA – English – Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent. Knocked Up (2007) – R – English – A one-night stand results in an unexpected pregnancy for Alison, who tries to make things work with the slacker she hooked up with.

– R – English – A one-night stand results in an unexpected pregnancy for Alison, who tries to make things work with the slacker she hooked up with. Lucy (2014) – R – English – When a young American in Taiwan unwillingly becomes a drug mule, the high-tech narcotics in her system activate superhuman powers.

– R – English – When a young American in Taiwan unwillingly becomes a drug mule, the high-tech narcotics in her system activate superhuman powers. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.

– PG-13 – English – The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made. Rust Creek (2018) – R – English – A wrong turn in the woods becomes a fight for her life when a career-seeking college student runs into two outlaw brothers looking to cook up trouble.

– R – English – A wrong turn in the woods becomes a fight for her life when a career-seeking college student runs into two outlaw brothers looking to cook up trouble. The Killing Fields (1984) – R – English – After helping a NYT reporter cover his country’s civil war, a Cambodian journalist faces a harrowing fight for survival during the Khmer Rouge’s reign.

– R – English – After helping a NYT reporter cover his country’s civil war, a Cambodian journalist faces a harrowing fight for survival during the Khmer Rouge’s reign. The Thin Blue Line (1988) – TV-MA – English – Through archival footage, interviews and reenactments, filmmaker Errol Morris makes a case for the innocence of a man wrongfully convicted of murder.

15 New TV Series Added

30 for 30: O.J.: Made In America (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Spotlighting the history of race relations in Los Angeles, this documentary series examines the life, career and 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson.

– TV-MA – English – Spotlighting the history of race relations in Los Angeles, this documentary series examines the life, career and 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson. Barbie: A Touch of Magic (Season 2) – TV-Y – English – Enchanting adventures await when Malibu Barbie and Brooklyn Barbie meet a horse with magical powers — and she needs their help with a mysterious mission!

– TV-Y – English – Enchanting adventures await when Malibu Barbie and Brooklyn Barbie meet a horse with magical powers — and she needs their help with a mysterious mission! Black Sails (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – English – Its population may be less than upright, but the island of New Providence is home to pirate Capt. Flint, and he’ll take on anyone who tries to claim it.

– TV-MA – English – Its population may be less than upright, but the island of New Providence is home to pirate Capt. Flint, and he’ll take on anyone who tries to claim it. Bros (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew – After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.

– TV-MA – Hebrew – After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind. Don’t Hate the Player (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Starting from nothing, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in this unpredictable game of strategy and survival.

– TV-MA – French – Starting from nothing, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in this unpredictable game of strategy and survival. Killing Eve (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English – Intrigue blossoms into obsession when a British spy pursues a playful, stylish and utterly ruthless assassin working for a mysterious organization.

– TV-14 – English – Intrigue blossoms into obsession when a British spy pursues a playful, stylish and utterly ruthless assassin working for a mysterious organization. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World (Seasen 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – Teenage shut-in Kazuma dies ignominiously and the goddess Aqua offers him reincarnation in a game-like fantasy world. He accepts, taking her along.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Teenage shut-in Kazuma dies ignominiously and the goddess Aqua offers him reincarnation in a game-like fantasy world. He accepts, taking her along. Mob Psycho 100 (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Japanese – Middle schooler Shigeo looks normal, but he’s secretly a formidable psychic whose powers threaten to break free unless he represses his emotions.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Middle schooler Shigeo looks normal, but he’s secretly a formidable psychic whose powers threaten to break free unless he represses his emotions. Our Living World (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.

– TV-PG – English – This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet. Overlord (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese – In 2138, the last player of the online game Yggdrasil somehow stays logged in after its shutdown. Now he’s on a quest to learn what happened and why.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In 2138, the last player of the online game Yggdrasil somehow stays logged in after its shutdown. Now he’s on a quest to learn what happened and why. Ripe for the Picking (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – An unassuming office lady decides to finally get the relationship experience she lacks. But dating means dealing with men and her inner struggles.

– TV-14 – Japanese – An unassuming office lady decides to finally get the relationship experience she lacks. But dating means dealing with men and her inner struggles. The Circle USA (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.

– TV-MA – English – Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000. The Grimm Variations (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire. The Upshaws (Part 5) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

– TV-14 – English – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series. Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files (Seasons 3-4) – TV-PG – Japanese – After dying to save a boy, delinquent tough guy Yusuke Urameshi is granted another chance at life by redeeming himself as a “Spirit Detective.”

Most Popular Movies/Documentaries on Netflix US This Week

What Jennifer Did won the top prize this week in picking up the most points in the Netflix top 10s. It’s another captivating documentary garnering plenty of weekly headlines (including a few unintended ones regarding AI pictures, too!).

What Jennifer Did (77 points) The Bricklayer (66 points) Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (53 points) Megan Leavey (53 points) Glass (40 points) Anna (30 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (29 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (28 points) The Little Things (19 points) Knocked Up (18 points) Stolen (8 points) Hotel Transylvania (8 points) Love, Divided (7 points) The Tearsmith (2 points) Space Jam: A New Legacy (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Are you OK, America? You’re in the mood for crime documentaries right now, with Unlocked taking home the top spot with 79 points. Baby Reindeer gained momentum throughout the week thanks to stunning reviews and going viral across social media. 3 Body Problem continues picking up points throughout this week as the show celebrates its first month on Netflix and hopefully is edging towards a season 2 renewal.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (79 points) Baby Reindeer (58 points) 3 Body Problem (37 points) Bad Dinosaurs (36 points) Killing Eve (30 points) O.J.: Made in America (19 points) Good Times (18 points) Parasyte: The Grey (17 points) Files of the Unexplained (16 points) The Circle (14 points) The Gentlemen (14 points) Our Living World (9 points) The Upshaws (8 points) Black Sails (8 points) The Hijacking of Flight 601 (6 points) Ripley (5 points) Heartbreak High (4 points) Midsummer Night (3 points)

What are you checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.