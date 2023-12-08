‘Rising Impact’ Sports Anime Coming to Netflix in Two Parts in 2024

From the creator of Seven Deadly Sins, Nakaba Suzuki, his first serialized manga, Rising Impact, is finally receiving an anime adaptation over 25 years after the first chapter was published in 1998.

Rising Impact is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series directed by Fate/Grand Order: First Order’s Hitoshi Nanba. Major and Bakuman screenwriter Michihiro Tsuchiya adapted the story from manga to screen. The character’s designs have been handled by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, who has been extremely loyal to creator Nakaba Suzuki’s original artwork. Masaru Yokoyama is the anime’s composer.

Lay-duce is the animation studio behind the production of Rising Impact.

In the press release with Netflix, Nakaba Suzuki expressed his excitement about the anime;

“I never imagined that, after 25 years, my debut work would be adapted into an anime on Netflix! The production team meticulously recreated the illustrations, demonstrating an extraordinary love for this project. As the author, I am truly overwhelmed. The artwork and direction are simply outstanding, and the voice actors delivered performances that perfectly matched the characters.”

When is Rising Impact coming to Netflix?

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, and we’re yet to hear of any preliminary release date other than part 1 of Rising Impact, which is coming to Netflix in June 2024. Part 2 of Rising Impact will land on Netflix two months later, in August 2023.

What is the plot of Rising Impact?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the anime;

“Gawain Nanaumi is a third-grader with an incredible love for baseball and making the ball really fly. In a chance encounter with a female professional golfer, Kiria Nishino, he learns that golf will allow him to hit a ball further than any other sport. Using his physical strength and keen observational skills gained from living in a rural mountain area, he manages to hit the ball to such an impressive distance that it rivals even that of professionals. With Kiria’s help, the new golf enthusiast enrolls at Camelot Academy, a prestigious school for both skilled and aspiring golfers from around the world. Gawain wants to be the best professional golfer in the world but there are other golf prodigies with extraordinary skills that stand in his way and he has to face various trials to overcome them.”

Who are the cast members of Rising Impact?

Misaki Kuno plays the role of Gawain. Fans of Seven Deadly Sins will recognize the actress as the voice of Hawk.

Yumiri Hanamori plays the role of Lancelot Normal, Gawain’s rival. Love Is War fans will recognise Yumiri as the voice of Ai Hayasaka, and as Nadeshiko Kagamihara in Yuru Camp.

The remaining cast is as follows;

You Taichi plays the role of Kiria Nishino. Jojo fans will recognize the voice of You Tacichi as Jousuke Higashikata.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays the role of Kurimi Nishino, Kiria's younger sister. She is one of the most popular anime voice actresses thanks to her role as Anya Forger in Spy x Family.

Katsuyuki Konishi plays the role of Kai Todoin, the most intelligent boy at Camelot Academy. His most notable role is Kamina in Gurren Lagann.

Shunsuke Takeuchi plays the role of Riser Hopkins, an elementary schooler with the strength of a pro golfer. He is the voice of Daisuke Jigen in Lupin and Einar in Vinland Saga season 2.

Yuto Uemura plays the role of Liebel Ringvald, a sixth-grader who can overwhelm middle schoolers with his skill. The actor plays Thorfinn in Vinland Saga and Jyugo in Nanbaka.

Kaede Hondo plays the role of Yumiko Koizumi, a junior golf champion with an incredible backspin. She plays the lead role of Elaine in Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

Yumi Uchiyama plays the role of Platalissa Bonaire, a girl aspiring to return to Britain, who is just as skilled as Koizumi. She plays the leading role of Rei Kiriyama in the beloved slice-of-life anime March Comes in Like a Lion.

Eiji Takemoto plays the role of Wanglian Li, a player with an incredible understanding of the wind and weather. She is most well known as the voice of Captain Herlock in Gun Frontier and Cosmo Warrior Zero.

