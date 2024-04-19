‘The Grimm Variations’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

After a great debut season, we hope to see more of Clamp and WIT Studio’s spin on the Grimm Brother’s classic fairytales. Netflix has yet to renew, but we hope to learn more soon!

The Grimm Variations is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series created by a collaboration of six mangakas known collectively as Clamp and animated by WIT Studio (Attack on Titan, Suzume).

Grant George directed all six episodes of the first season. Jouji Wada of WIT Studio is the series’ executive producer.

The anthology series puts a spin on the classic Grimm fairytales, as Charlotte Grimm, the young sister of Jacob and Wilhelm, envisions what happens after happily ever after.

The Grimm Variations Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 19/04/2024)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew The Grim Variations for a second season.

Typically, Netflix takes more time to announce an anime’s renewal. Sometimes, we won’t know if an anime has been renewed until Netflix announces when the next season will arrive.

What stories could we see in season 2?

The Grimm’s Fairytales consist of dozens of stories, which means the six episodes from the first season are just a tiny fraction of what the anime could cover.

Some of the most famous stories from the Grimm’s Fairytales have yet to be covered are;

Rapunzel

Snow White

Rumpelstiltskin

Tom Thumb

The Golden Goose

Sleeping Beauty

Puss in Boots

The Fisherman and his Wife

When could we expect to see a second season on Netflix?

Given WIT Studio’s hectic schedule working on multiple anime titles, we’ll likely be waiting until late 2025 for a second season if a second season isn’t already in development.

