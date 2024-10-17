‘The Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish’ To Release on Netflix Globally in November 2024

Netflix is set to receive the first batch of episodes for The Fairly OddParents reboot, A New Wish, in November 2024. Regions outside of the United States will carry it as a Netflix Original from mid-November. Netflix in the US will also stream the series from November 14th, 2024, albeit with only Nickelodeon branding present.

Developed by Daniel Abramovici, Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, Lindsay Katai, and Dave Stone, the new iteration of Fairly OddParents comes over two decades after the original series from Butch Harman aired on Nickelodeon. The refreshed series, with a brand new art style and new protagonist, focuses on Hazel Wells, a 10-year-old girl who has just moved to a new town with her brother departing for college, leading to Cosmo and Wanda coming out of retirement to become her fairly godparents granting her every wish.

Ashleigh Crystal Hairston plays Hazel and a few other characters, with Daran Noriss and Susanne Blakeslee reprising their roles as Cosmo and Wanda, respectively.

The road to the show’s coming to Netflix has been eventful. We first discovered Netflix would be distributing the show in some form at the beginning of this year thanks to numerous leaks (which are likely connected to the major animation leaks Netflix and others suffered over the summer). The series was later confirmed for a Nickelodeon premiere, and Netflix picked up distribution duties overseas outside the US, set to premiere in late 2024.

There’s currently no word on whether the show is set to get a second season. The show was given an upfront order of 20 episodes (36 segments), with all of those making up season 1 of the show. It’s likely going to be the case that Netflix viewership plus Nickelodeon viewership goes into making a renewal decision.

Will you be watching The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish when it drops on Netflix globally on November 14th, 2024? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget you can keep up to speed on every new movie, series, and game coming throughout the month in our guide here. Also, don’t forget that seasons 1-3 of the OG series are also streaming on Netflix in most countries.