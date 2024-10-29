Netflix Picks Up 3 New Nickelodeon Series For November 2024

Netflix in the United States has been on a tear in 2024, picking up new licensed shows, and in November, three recently released Nickelodeon shows will be joining the US library. Here’s a breakdown of what is coming and when they’re scheduled to drop.

2024 hasn’t been a big year for new Nickelodeon arrivals on Netflix, especially compared to prior years. In fact, over the summer, Netflix actually lost three Nick titles in the form of She’s All That, Kenan and Kel, and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. You can see the full lineup of Nickelodeon titles on Netflix via our guide here, which also includes removal dates.

Transformers: EarthSpark

Coming to Netflix on November 8th

The Paramount+ Original series Transformers: EarthSpark will be joining Netflix US next month. The series premiered its third season in October 2024. Developed by Dale Malinowski, Ant Ward, and Nicole Dubuc and featuring a colorful new art style, it follows a new generation of Transformers searching for purpose while defending Earth from threatening evil forces.

This series joins a slew of other Transformers titles currently streaming in the US. On the Netflix Original front, you’ve got War for Cybertron, separated as three separate series. On the licensed front, Netflix holds Rescue Bots, Prime, Robots in Disguise, and Cyberverse.

For everyone outside of the United States, you won’t need to wait until November 8th. You’ve already been able to watch all 26 episodes in season 1 as of June 15th, 2023, when Netflix licensed the title internationally.

The Fairly OddParents!: A New Wish

Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Coming to Netflix globally (although in the US the series won’t sport Netflix Original branding) is a new iteration of the animated series created by Butch Hartman, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. With an all-new protagonist in a new city plus a pretty funky art style, it’ll be interesting to see how Netflix audiences take to the new series.

“After moving to the city of Dimmadelphia with her parents, Hazel discovers that her next-door neighbors are magical fairy godparents in disguise!” reads the official synopsis on Netflix for the show.

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on November 25th

First airing in 2022, The Tiny Chef Show will be making its Netflix debut with the first eight episodes (split into 16 segments), with the show being a mix of Netflix’s StoryBots and Waffles + Mochi. The stop-motion animated show follows a pint-sized chef who teaches kids the joys of vegetarian cooking and friendship while joking and dancing with his best buddies inside his tree-stump home.

Matt Hutchinson, Odessa A’zion, RuPaul, Alan Cumming, and Nicole Byer lend their voices for the series that comes from Rachel Larsen, Ozlem “Ozi” Akturk, and Adam Reid. The show is now in its third season, airing on Nickelodeon beginning October 21st.

Which of these three new Nickelodeon shows are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix US come November? Let us know in the comments.