‘The Andy Griffith Show’ is Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Another CBS classic is set to leave Netflix in July 2020 and will make it a doubleheader. Every single season of The Andy Griffith Show is set to leave Netflix on July 1st, 2020 in the US.

The sitcom is one of the oldest on Netflix. Eight seasons in total released between 1960 and 1968 with most of the earlier seasons served up in the original black and white versions.

All 249 episodes across 8 seasons will leave on July 1st, 2020.

As we mentioned, it’s a doubleheader for older CBS content with every single season of Cheers also leaving Netflix on July 1st.

It’s been a bad year for sitcoms on Netflix. Earlier in the year, Friends departed Netflix. The Office and Parks and Recreation will be departing towards the tail-end of the year and as we just mentioned, Cheers is also following suit.

What’s truly sad is that Netflix is losing some of its oldest content that keeps older viewers on the service. Of course, Netflix cannot recreate these types of programs.

Where will The Andy Griffith Show stream next?

As with most CBS removals, CBS is pulling back its content for its CBS All Access service which is still one of the smallest streaming services in the US.

As you may know, CBS has been slowly pulling back from Netflix as of late. That means its no longer renewing its current lineup fo shows including Criminal Minds and NCIS but also taking away its classics including the animated Star Trek series thus far.

Netflix does still carry several other CBS shows currently that will likely follow suit in due course. Those include a lot of older Star Trek content and The Twilight Zone too.

Despite its relationship with CBS from a licensing perspective, it still works with the studio on Netflix Originals such as Dead to Me and Nickelodeon which has the same parent company as CBS.

Will you miss The Andy Griffith Show once it leaves Netflix on July 1st?