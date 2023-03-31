Spanish Series ‘The Snow Girl’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

One of the first major Spanish Netflix Originals released in 2023 is coming back for more. The Snow Girl (known as La chica de nieve in Spanish regions) will be returning for a full second season at Netflix.

Adapting the novel by Javier Castillo, the series premiered on Netflix globally on January 27th, 2023, with Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig writing and David Ulloa and Laura Alvea directing.

Over the course of six episodes, you got to see what happened when a little girl went missing during a parade in Málaga and the newspaper journalist who stopped at nothing to find her.

Following its addition to Netflix, it managed to feature for three weeks in the global Non-English TV list from Netflix, picking up 101.68M hours watched globally.

FlixPatrol suggests the show performed well across the world, with it naturally performing best in Spanish-language regions. In Spain, the show featured in the top 10s for 31 days, which, as we’ve discussed previously, seems to be a must (hitting 30+ days in the top 10s) when getting renewals at the service.

The show featured in the top 10s for around two weeks in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The showrunners were surprised by the success of the show globally telling El Mundo (translated to English):

“We expected it to be successful in Spain, Italy or in some Latin American country, but not that it would become a worldwide phenomenon. It’s something that happens to a screenwriter once in a lifetime or it doesn’t happen at all.”

The announcement of the second season came from Javier Castillo, the author of the novel the series is based on.

Translated to English via Twitter, here’s how the news of the second season was announced:

“I have spent a few weeks with an incredible desire to be able to tell you this, celebrating in secret until everything was official, and I can finally announce out loud that I will be working with @NetflixES to adapt two more of my stories and take them from his hand to all the planet. 🎉 And to start with a bang, because I know that without you it would not have been possible, I am especially excited to announce that The Game of the Soul (the sequel to The Snow Girl) is in development to become a series, to take Miren even further than it already has. So yes, the second season of #LaChicadeNieve IS CONFIRMED! But this does not stop here, but… El Cuco de Cristal will also be brought to the screen by Netflix!”

Llevo unas semanas con unas ganas increíbles de poder contaros esto, celebrándolo a escondidas hasta que todo fuese oficial, y al fin puedo anunciar a viva voz que estaré trabajando junto a @NetflixES para adaptar dos más de mis historias y llevarlas de su mano a todo el planeta.… pic.twitter.com/KgcmaT2OcD — Javier Castillo (@JavierCordura) March 28, 2023

We’ll soon be including The Snow Girl in our list of renewed Netflix shows which is now north of 70 titles in total which will all be back for future episodes.

Other Spanish-language shows set to return for future seasons include Elite, Valeria, Holy Family, Alpha Males, and Eva Lasting.

Will you check out season 2 of The Snow Girl when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.