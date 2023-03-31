Every Song On The ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Netflix Soundtrack

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as the Spitz’s in the returning sequel to 2019’s Murder Mystery. Looking for who’s behind the original score for the movie or all the songs featured in the sequel? Here’s the full track listing for the new Netflix Original movie release.

As a quick refresher, the first movie featured around 20 songs in total, with highlights including Solo from Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato, Undercover from Electronic Hearsay, and of course, Shoot to Thrill by AC/DC.

Original Score for Murder Mystery 2

The returning composer for the movie was Rupert Gegson-Williams, who is a regular at Netflix at this point, having composed music for Netflix’s The Crown (best known for the track, Duck Shoot), Back to the Outback, and Fatherhood.

Elsewhere, the composer has worked on movies such as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Hacksaw Ridge, and Abominable.

The score was recorded in two locations, including London at the Air Lyndhurst Hall and Sofia, Bulgaria, at Four For Music Ltd, with Anthony Weeden and George Strezov conducting at each location, respectively.

Full Track Listing for Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2

Given the globetrotting nature of the movie, it makes sense that it takes musical inspiration from multiple regions, notably India and France.

Here’s a breakdown of every song featured in Murder Mystery 2:

