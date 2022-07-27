‘Spy X Family’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix in select regions will be getting part 2 of Spy X Family later in the year but most of the world will not be included.

Coming from Toho Animation, Spy X Family has quickly become one of the biggest animes in the world over the past year. Season 1 consists of 25 episodes with the first 12 having aired and released weekly on Netflix in select regions from April through June 2022.

The next 13 episodes will air from October through to the end of the year and will come to Netflix weekly but depends on where you live.

A new viral Tweet suggesting that the series is also coming to Netflix in October 2022 has got many confused as to which Netflix regions are getting part 2, so let’s clear it up.

Spy X Family Part 2 Official Teaser Coming also to Netflix October 2022 pic.twitter.com/BaIvN6YT6E — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) July 27, 2022

As we covered a little earlier in the year, only Netflix Asia hold the right to Spy X Family. It also carries exclusive rights, meaning that in a select few regions worldwide, Netflix is the only place to watch the series.

Naturally, Netflix Japan carries the series due to existing regulations surrounding anime in the country and how it must be distributed.

Netflix also holds the rights to the first season (consisting of 12 episodes) in the following other 7 countries:

Hong Kong

India

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Netflix carries the original Japanese dub for the show (except in South Korea where a Korean dub is also available) with multiple subtitle options available including English.

All of these regions listed above (plus Japan) will receive the second batch of episodes weekly starting in October 2022, as confirmed by Netflix’s Asian-focused YouTube channel.

In the trailer, Netflix Asia also provides some teases as to what you can expect in the new season:

“Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show anyone else. It is an age when countries worldwide are battling a discrete yet fierce information war. The East (Ostania) and West (Westalis) have been engaged in a cold war for more than a decade. Twilight, a skilled spy of the Eastern-focused Westalis intelligence agency WISE, is sent on a secret mission to track the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of the National Unity Party of Ostania and a dangerous figure who threatens the peace between the East and West. The mission is called Operation Strix. It calls on Twilight to create a family in one week and infiltrate the regular social gatherings of the prestigious school Desmond’s son attends. Twilight disguises himself as a psychiatrist named Loid Forger and swiftly creates a family. However, his daughter Anya is a telepath, and his wife Yor is an assassin! With their interests aligned, the three of them live together while hiding their true identities from each other.

The peace of the world is in the hands of this makeshift family that goes through a series of unexpected developments.

Where is SPY x Family streaming elsewhere?

While Netflix may get more international rights in the future for now, you’ll have to seek out alternative methods of watching.

For the most part, Crunchyroll globally carries the rights in most European regions and the United States. In the United States, the series also is currently available on Hulu.

Will you be watching Spy x Family on Netflix in October 2022? Let us know in the comments.