Is ‘SPY x FAMILY’ Streaming on Netflix?

One of the most fun shows to come out of the Spring anime lineup, SPY x FAMILY has been a smash hit. The anime is in massive demand right now, but can Netflix subscribers access the anime? Yes! However, you will need to take some extra steps to stream SPY x FAMILY on Netflix.

From the mind of author Tatsuya Endo, the first chapter of the SPY x Family manga debuted in Shōnen Jump+ on March 25th, 2019. The manga is still ongoing, and as of May 2022 is currently one of the most popular around the world with over 18 million copies in circulation.

The series is animated by Wit Studio and Cloverworks. Wit Studio is responsible for animating Attack on Titan, and Netflix subscribers will also be familiar with the studio thanks to the popular anime Great Pretender, and the upcoming Netflix anime Vampire in the Garden.

What is the plot SPY x FAMILY?

As a part of his story as an undercover spy, Lord Forger aka Twilight marries a beautiful city hall worker Yor, and together they adopt a daughter, Anya, and a dog. However, unknown to Lord Forger his wife is a deadly undercover assassin, his daughter is a runaway psychic who can read the minds of everyone she meets, and the dog is from an experimental lab that gave him powers to tell the future. In order to maintain their image as a perfect family, they all hide their true identities from each other, with hilarious, and heartwarming results.

Where can I stream SPY x FAMILY on Netflix?

Episodes of SPY x FAMILY are being released weekly on Netflix in a limited number of countries across Asia. In total you can find the anime on eight Netflix libraries;

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

While we don’t endorse the use of VPNs, the only way to access the libraries from the list above is with a high-quality VPN.

Please note, that not all anime titles that air weekly in Asia will have English subtitles available.

Where can I stream SPY x FAMILY outside of Netflix?

The worldwide release of SPY x FAMILY is exclusive to the anime streaming service Crunchyroll, which requires a paid-for subscription in order to stream the anime.

Would you like to see SPY x FAMILY on Netflix around the world? Let us know in the comments below!