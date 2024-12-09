‘Squid Game’, ‘Baby Reindeer’ and ‘Emilia Pérez’ Among Golden Globe Nominations for Netflix in 2025

The Golden Globe nominations dropped this morning, and Netflix has three dozen nominations. Emilia Pérez (which streams on Netflix in the US, UK, and Canada) leads the pack with ten nods, making Netflix hotly tipped for the upcoming Oscars.

Ten Netflix series are up for awards, led by The Diplomat, Ripley, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Baby Reindeer, and Nobody Wants This, all of which got three nominations each. Squid Game also got nominated even though season 2 hasn’t been released to the general public yet (screeners have been available to the press for quite some time).

Three Netflix movies scored nods this year, with Emilia Pérez being the clear runaway winner for the streamer with the most nods. Other movies to get recognition include Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (released on Netflix in all regions except the UK in January) and Hit Man, which dropped on Netflix this summer.

Three stand-up specials also got picked from Netflix out of the six nominated with Adam Sandler, Ali Wong, and Jamie Foxx (whose special has yet to release) the comics up for an award.

Full List of Netflix Golden Globe Nominations for 2025

Let’s take a look at the full list of Golden Globe nominations Netflix bagged for 2025:

Emilia Pérez (10 Nominations)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Karla Sofía Gascón – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Selena Gomez – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Clement Ducol – Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“El Mal” – Best Original Song – Motion Picture Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

Mi Camino – Best Original Song – Motion Picture Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille



Baby Reinder (3 Nominations)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Richard Gadd – Best Performance by a Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Gunning – Best Performance by a Female Actor In A Supporting Role on Television

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (3 Nominations)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Cooper Koch – Best Performance by a Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Javier Bardem – Best Performance by a Male Actor in A Supporting Role on Television

Nobody Wants This (3 Nominations)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Best Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Best Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ripley (3 Nominations)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Andrew Scott – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Dakota Fanning – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

The Diplomat (3 Nominations)

Best Television Series – Drama

Keri Russell – Best Performance by a Female Actor in A Television Series – Drama

Allison Janney – Best Performance By A Female Actor in A Supporting Role on Television

A Man on the Inside (1 Nomination)

Ted Danson – Best Performance by a Male Actor in A Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Sandler: Love You (1 Nomination)

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong: Single Lady (1 Nomination)

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Black Doves (1 Nomination)

Keira Knightley – Best Performance by a Famel Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Griselda (1 Nomination)

Sofia Vergara – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Hit Man (1 Nomination)

Glen Powell – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jamie Fox: What Had Happened Was (1 Nomination)

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Squid Game (1 Nomination)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Gentlemen (1 Nomination)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (1 Nomination)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+ on January 5th, 2025. Are there any Netflix shows or movies you wish had gotten nominated? Let us know in the comments.