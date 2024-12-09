‘Younger’ Seasons 1-7 To Arrive on Netflix US in January 2025

January is going to see some big swapping around when it comes to licensed titles, and one new title on the way is the Darren Star series Younger, which is coming to Netflix in the United States in full, beginning January 7th, 2025, for an unknown period of time.

Seven seasons of the often overlooked comedy-drama series, with 84 episodes under its belt, were released between 2015 and 2021. The series first began its life on TV Land, a network owned by Paramount, with the final season moving to streaming, premiering on both Paramount+ and Hulu.

Younger depicted the life of Liza Miller, a 40-something professional living in New York City who decides that she needs a reboot in her life and decides to reinvent herself as a 20-year-old (which she learned she could pull off after dating a 26-year-old) and hopes to break into the world of publishing. It’s not smooth sailing, though, as she balances her old life with her new one. It’s got some hallmark traits of a Darren Star show who is best known for his current show with Netflix, Emily in Paris, which is heading into its fifth season.

The show was critically acclaimed throughout its entire run and featured a stellar cast that included Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis. The series even spawned a few international spin-offs and there were also plans at one stage for a spin-off.

Since that final season was released on Paramount+ and Hulu, you’d have thought the show would stay streaming there. That’s not been the case, however, with Hulu losing the title earlier in the year although the show does remain present on Paramount+.

Sadly, we don’t know yet whether Netflix is due to receive Younger in international regions, with most regions we checked. The show is currently only available on Prime Video. We’ll keep you posted should that change.

For more on what's coming to Netflix in the United States in January 2025, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix. Don't forget Netflix is also going to be losing some big licensed series throughout the first month of the year, too, so keep an eye on the departures list for the latest.

