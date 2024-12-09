First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in January 2025

It’s going to be an incredibly busy year for new movies and TV shows on Netflix in 2025, and January 2025 will kick off with plenty of exciting new and returning originals. Here’s your early preview of what’s coming to Netflix UK in January 2025.

You can find all of departures for January 2025 here.

Coming to Netflix in January 2025 TBD

Castlevania Nocturne (Season 2) N – Hundreds of years after Trevor Belmont, his descendant, Richter, continues the family legacy of hunting vampires and demons. He crosses paths with a dangerous vampire messiah in France during the French Revolution.

Single’s Inferno (Season 4) N – South Korean reality series.

– South Korean reality series. Weak Hero Class 2 (Weekly Episodes) N – South Korean action thriller that sees a new student threaten to dismantle the status quo by taking the fight straight to the bullies of his new school.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 1st, 2025

The Love Scam (2025) N –

– Missing You (Limited Series) N – Harlan Coben’s new crime-drama starring Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan, whose world unravels when she discovers her estranged fiancé on a dating app, which leads to the reopening of her father’s unsolved murder.

WWE Collection of Archived Content: Bad Blood – “Superstars seeing red look to settle their intense rivalries in vicious encounters, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match.”

Battleground – “Superstars draw battle lines to settle heated rivalries and seize championship gold as they clash to claim victory at any expense.”

Bragging Rights – “Raw and SmackDown Superstars clash in various matches with brand supremacy on the line.”

Breaking Point – “Submissions reign supreme when WWE Superstars push each other past the limit.”

Capital Carnage – “London is calling the Superstars of WWE’s Attitude Era for an exclusive United Kingdom event. WWE Champion The Rock defends his title against X-Pac.”

Capitol Punishment – “It’s not politics as usual when Superstars square off in this 2011 event from Washington, D.C.” Clash at the Castle – “WWE’s top Superstars travel across the Atlantic to battle for championship glory and settle their bitter rivalries in the United Kingdom.”





Clash of Champions – “Every championship hangs in the balance as true contenders rise while pretenders fall by the wayside.”

Crown Jewel – “The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown square off in an international showdown featuring marquee matches and championship clashes.”

Cyber Sunday – “The WWE Universe controls the Superstars’ fates, deciding which matches they will compete in for this interactive event.”

Day 1 – “WWE kicks off 2022 with a must-see Premium Live Event featuring the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown.”

December to Dismember – “ECW brings its extreme brand of action to the WWE Universe with the one-and-only Extreme Elimination Chamber Match.” Elimination Chamber – “WWE Superstars compete against heated rivals with title opportunities on the line inside the barbaric Elimination Chamber.”

Evolution – “Women Superstars and Legends take center stage and make history in WWE’s first all-women Premium Live Event.”

Extreme Rules – “For one night, Superstars compete in the wildest and most extreme matches of the year where traditional WWE rules don’t apply.”

Fastlane – “Superstar rivalries shift into high gear as they face imposing obstacles and unrelenting opponents on the road to glory.”

Fully Loaded – “Top WWE Superstars of the late ’90s compete in hotly contested and highly personal showdowns that define The Attitude Era.”

Hell in a Cell – “WWE Superstars risk their careers to settle rivalries inside the unforgiving steel structure that surrounds the Hell in a Cell Match.”



In Your House – “Superstars come into your house in this ’90s pay-per-view series where WWE’s top names of the era compete in memorable matches.”

Invasion – “WWE faces its toughest test when rival companies WCW and ECW team up to stake their claim as the best in sports-entertainment.”

Judgment Day – “It’s a day of reckoning for rival WWE Superstars looking to settle old scores inside the squared circle.”

King of the Ring – “Superstars embark on a multi-match crusade in this legendary WWE tournament that will crown the King and Queen of the Ring.”

New Year’s Revolution – “Superstars kick off the new year with an action-packed night of thrills and drama.”

No Mercy (UK) – “WWE Superstars invade the United Kingdom and clash inside the squared circle to settle their intense rivalries without remorse.”

No Mercy – “When the rivalry between two WWE Superstars grows too intense, it culminates in the ring in battles where opponents show no remorse.”

No Way Out – “There is no turning back when WWE Superstars compete for the right to have their hand raised in victory.”

One Night Only – “WWE brings The Attitude Era across the pond for its first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom, from Birmingham, England.”

Over the Edge – “WWE Superstars of The Attitude Era bring their best to the ring to battle their fiercest rivals.”

Over the Limit – “Intense “I Quit” Matches, No Disqualification brawls and other wild confrontations headline this chaos-inducing event.” Payback – “Anything can happen when WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle with retribution on their minds.”

Rebellion – “WWE invades the United Kingdom as the top Superstars of The Attitude Era fight it out across the pond.”

Rock Bottom – “The Rock defends his WWE Championship against Mankind on a night named after The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment.”

St. Valentine’s Day Massacre – “There’s no love lost in this In Your House classic featuring the biggest Superstars of The Attitude Era.”

SummerSlam – “The action heats up when Superstars step inside the squared circle and take center stage at WWE’s Biggest Event of the Summer.”

Survivor Series – “Superstars square off in championship clashes, dream showdowns and the iconic WarGames Match at WWE’s Fall Classic.”

Taboo Tuesday – “The WWE Universe chooses opponents, match stipulations and even guest referees through online voting.”

The Bash – “WWE Superstars collide for a night of high stakes and hard-hitting matchups.”

The Wrestling Classic – “WWE’s best compete in a gigantic 16-Superstar tournament featuring the biggest names of The Golden Era.” This Tuesday in Texas – “WWE delivers an early holiday gift straight from the Lone Star State as The Undertaker defends the WWE Championship against Hulk Hogan.

WWE Collection of Archived Content TBC: NXT (Archive Episodes) – “The brightest up-and-coming competitors collide in their pursuit of becoming the hottest Superstars in sports-entertainment. Raw (Archive Episodes) – “ WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night. Royal Rumble (Archive Events) SmackDown (Archive Episodes) – “WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand. WrestleMania (Archive Events)



What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 2nd, 2025

Cunk on Life (2025) N – Diana Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk as she seeks answers to life’s profound questions.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 3rd, 2025

Love Is Blind: Germany (Season 1) N – Netflix’s most popular reality dating series heads to Germany.

– Netflix’s most popular reality dating series heads to Germany. Selling the City (Season 1) N – Netflix’s newest reality series trades in the sunny West Coast of LA for the Big Apple as real estate agents sell multi-million dollar properties in New York City.

– Netflix’s newest reality series trades in the sunny West Coast of LA for the Big Apple as real estate agents sell multi-million dollar properties in New York City. Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (2025) N – South African romantic-comedy.

– South African romantic-comedy. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2025) N – Wallace and Gromit return for another adventure as the cheese-loving inventor creates a smart gnome that develops a mind of its own.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 4th, 2025

When the Stars Gossip (Weekly Episodes) N – New weekly k-drama centered on the romance between a tourist and an astronaut on a space station.

New weekly k-drama centered on the romance between a tourist and an astronaut on a space station. WWE Smackdown (Weekly Episodes) – WWE officially moves to Netflix as Smackdown episodes begin airing live weekly.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 7th, 2025

The Breakthrough (Limited Series) N – Swedish crime drama centered on a double murder in Linköping, where genealogical research was used in the breakthrough.

– Swedish crime drama centered on a double murder in Linköping, where genealogical research was used in the breakthrough. Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (Limited Series) N – Documentary centered on the one most polarising talk shows in American history.

– Documentary centered on the one most polarising talk shows in American history. Raw (Weekly Episodes) N – After 33 years, WWE’s longest-running weekly show will become exclusive to Netflix for the next ten years.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 8th, 2025

NXT (Weekly Episodes) – WWE developmental brand has talented superstars from the performance center battle it out for the hope of making it to the main roster.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 9th, 2025

American Primeval (Limited Series) N – Western thriller set in 1857 at the birth of the American West, where fortune and fame await, but danger lurks around every corner.

Asura (Season 1) N – Japanese drama centered on four sisters whose lives are thrown into chaos when their father’s affair is exposed.

– Japanese drama centered on four sisters whose lives are thrown into chaos when their father’s affair is exposed. I Am Ilary (Season 1) N – Italian docusoap.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 10th, 2025

Ad Vitam (2025) N – French crime drama centers on a man who gets caught up by the demons of his past and must find his wife after a group of armed men kidnaps her.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 11th, 2025

Baban Baban Ban Vampire (Season 1) N – Weekly Japanese anime centered on a vampire who disguised as a public bathhouse cleaner attempts to stop a high-schooler from losing his virginity so he can feed on him on his 18th birthday.

– Weekly Japanese anime centered on a vampire who disguised as a public bathhouse cleaner attempts to stop a high-schooler from losing his virginity so he can feed on him on his 18th birthday. Sakamoto Days (Season 1) N – Weekly Japanese anime and adaptation centered on ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, who gave up his legendary reputation for family life. However, when his past demons catch up with him, he must defend his peaceful life with force if necessary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 15th, 2025

Public Disorder (Season 1) N – Italian crime-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 16th, 2025

XO, Kitty (Season 2) N – Spin-off of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and following Kitty, who reunites with her long-distance boyfriend when she attends boarding school in South Korea.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 17th, 2025

Back in Action (2025) N – Action comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, the latter who has come out of her 2014 retirement to star in the film. The pair play Matt and Emily, two former CIA Spies who are pulled back into espionage after their cover is blown.

Young, Famous & African (Season 3) N – Reality series focused on the young and affluent of Johannesburg, South Africa.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 23rd, 2025

The Night Agent (Season 2) N – The viral action thriller returns as Gabriel Basso returns to reprise his role as Peter Sutherland.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 30th, 2025

Mo (Season 2) N – Comedy centered on Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee on his way to becoming a US Citizen, while straddling the line between two cultures.

– Comedy centered on Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee on his way to becoming a US Citizen, while straddling the line between two cultures. The Recruit (Season 2) N – Noah Centineo stars as Owen Hendricks, a CIA Lawyer who is thrust into an international conflict after an asset threatens to expose the CIA unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 31st, 2025

Lucca’s World (2025) N – Mexican drama starring Juan Pablo Medina.

– Mexican drama starring Juan Pablo Medina. The Snow Girl (Season 2) N – Spanish crime-drama centered on the mysterious disappearance of Amaya Martin, who went missing during the Cavalcade of the Magi parade.

