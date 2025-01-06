Golden Globe 2025 Netflix Winners List: ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Emilia Pérez’, and ‘Ali Wong: Single Lady’

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes were back last night on CBS and Paramount+, and Netflix didn’t walk away empty-handed with three of their 17 nominated titles walking away with seven trophies in the end, with Emilia Pérez, Baby Reindeer, and Ali Wong: Single Lady being the three recipients of golden statues throughout the evening.

As a quick reminder, here are the Netflix-nominated titles for the 2025 Golden Globes:

Emilia Pérez (10 Nominations)

Baby Reinder (3 Nominations)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (3 Nominations)

Nobody Wants This (3 Nominations)

Ripley (3 Nominations)

The Diplomat (3 Nominations)

A Man on the Inside (1 Nomination)

Adam Sandler: Love You (1 Nomination)

Ali Wong: Single Lady (1 Nomination)

Black Doves (1 Nomination)

Griselda (1 Nomination)

Hit Man (1 Nomination)

Jamie Fox: What Had Happened Was (1 Nomination)

Maria (1 Nomination)

Squid Game (1 Nomination)

The Gentlemen (1 Nomination)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (1 Nomination)

Netflix ultimately was the big winner when it came to distributors, getting two more than the nearest rival, FX:

Netflix – 7

FX – 5

A24 – 4

HBO/Max – 4

Focus Features – 2

Amazon MGM Studios – 1

Mubi – 1

Searchlight Pictures – 1

Sideshow/Janus Films – 1

Sony Pictures Releasing – 1

Universal Pictures – 1

Full List of Netflix 7 Wins at the Golden Globes 2025

Emilia Pérez (4 Wins)

Emilia Pérez has been hotly tipped for a bunch of awards across the circuit this year, and out of its 10 nominations, it netted four wins at the Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Zoe Saldaña – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

“El Mal” – Best Original Song – Motion Picture – Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

Baby Reinder (2 Wins)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Gunning – Best Performance by a Female Actor In A Supporting Role on Television

Richard Gadd accepted the award, giving a speech imploring streamers and commissioners to continue to tell the little stories. Here’s the full transcript of his acceptance speech:

“This is nuts. Honestly, the way the way this city, the way the way you guys have embraced this show is unbelievable. It means the absolute world to me, to us. You know, we’re so grateful to Netflix, by the way, for this story. Forgive me the chance to tell this messed up kind of story to the world. Thank you to Ann and Lindsay for taking the chance. Thank the Clerkenwell Films, Matt, Petra, Ed, Wim. Thank you to our amazing cast, Jess and Nava. Thank you to our directors, Veronica, Josephine. Thank you to our producer, Matthew and all the amazing people that worked on the show. Now, you know, a lot of people sometimes ask me why, baby, do I show this dark has gone on to be the success that it’s had. And I think in a lot of ways, people were kind of crying out for something that kind of spoke to the kind of painful inconsistencies of the of being human. I think for a while now, there’s been this kind of belief in television, that stories that are too dark and complicated won’t sell, and no one will watch them. So I hope that baby reindeer has done away with that theory, because I think right now, when the world’s in the state that it’s in, and people are really struggling, we need stories that speak to the complicated and difficult nature of our times. I, you know, any any story when gun right is universal and all the weird idiosyncratic struggles would go through on a daily basis. But just as worthy of being committed to screen as any so commissioners streamers, when you’re talking about the numbers and putting together the budgets for this year, remember to keep some back for the little person to tell this story. Thank you so much.”

Ali Wong: Single Lady (1 Win)

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

While Ted Danson didn’t win the award, he was nominated for A Man on the Inside and won the prestigious Carol Burnett Award. This award has had previous winners like Ryan Murphy, Norman Lear, and Ellen DeGeneres and is bestowed on people for “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

What do you think? Did the best Netflix shows and movies win at the Golden Globe Awards? Let us know in the comments, and remember, more award shows are just around the corner, with the Oscars and the BAFTAs coming up.