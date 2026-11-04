Netflix Sets December 2026 Release Date for YA Drama ‘Sunshine Girls’

Netflix’s brand-new YA drama, Sunshine Girls, lands on December 15, 2026. Starring Alma Marian, Erin Rose Park, and Isabella Fowler, the series follows Olivia as she is uprooted from New York to a California suburb following her parents’ separation, forcing her to navigate life as the new kid at Valley High. Here is everything we know so far.

Sunshine Girls is an upcoming Netflix Original YA drama series created and produced by Rob Fishman and Nuria Anson. The series is directed by Allex Tarr, and written by Elisabeth Rogge, Mary Lambert, and Gavin Laing. The series is produced by Brat TV, which operates as a division of ZATV.

When is Sunshine Girls coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Sunshine Girls is set to release on December 15, 2026.

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Netflix hasn’t released a teaser or official trailer for Sunshine Girls yet.

What is the plot of Sunshine Girls?

Netflix has a synopsis for the series:

Valley Hills is a perfectly nice California suburb… unless you’re like Olivia (Marian), who has lived in New York City her whole life. When her parents split up, Olivia is suddenly the new kid at Valley High, where she meets horse girl Taylor (Fowler) and influencer Riley (Park). Freshman year comes at them fast, with false starts, first kisses, and family drama — but together these unlikely best friends will find their place in the sun.

Who are the cast members of Sunshine Girls?

The three leads are confirmed as Alma Marian as Olivia, Isabella Fowler as Taylor, and Erin Rose Park as Riley. All three actresses make their Netflix debut in Sunshine Girls.

Alma Marian is known for starring in the series Dave, and movie shorts Comic Escape, and Neighborhood Crooks. Isabella Fowler starred in Just Roll with It, Love XO, and the thriller Bed and Breakfast. Erin Rose Park makes her onscreen debut in the series.

Series regulars are confirmed as:

Richard Flippo ( Reckless ) as Nick

( ) Cal Tolentino ( 4AM ) as Milo

( ) as Dylan Kate ( Rescued ) as Becca

( ) as Andrew Ozuna ( Callbacks ) as Jordan

( ) as Trevor Van Uden ( Barbarian ) as Mr. Nelson

( ) as Mr. Nelson Sara Quiriconi ( IRegret ) as Stephanie

( ) as Stephanie Nora Novak (Minty: The Assassin) as Tabitha

Popular influencers also confirmed to star in the series are:

Déjà Clark as Mia

as Mia PresLee Faith (Supporting Cast) as Bethany

(Supporting Cast) as Bethany Kaido Roberts (Supporting Cast) as Alfie

(Supporting Cast) as Alfie Lisi German as Maddy Sullivan

as Maddy Sullivan Kenzie Yolles (Recurring) as Caitlin

(Recurring) as Caitlin Marcus Johnson as Carter

as Carter Kylie Castillo (Supporting Cast) as May

(Supporting Cast) as May Nina Castillo (Supporting Cast) as June

(Supporting Cast) as June Alli Ingram as Veronica

as Veronica Kheris Rogers (Recurring) as Kiana

Are you looking forward to watching Sunshine Girls on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!