‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2 Adds Lili Taylor and John Goodman as Aggie’s Stepmother and Father

Aggie Wiggs’ family is coming into focus. Netflix has announced today that Lili Taylor has joined the second season of The Beast in Me as Fiona, the stepmother of Claire Danes’ Aggie.

Taylor joins John Goodman, who was announced last week as Aggie’s father, Jack. Exact plot details remain under wraps, but the two castings suggest that Aggie’s family will be central to the new season.

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That wouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Season 1 established that Aggie’s father is a con artist who was arrested when she was 12. Before the show was renewed, Howard Gordon said it would be “fun to explore” Aggie’s relationship with him.

Taylor is best known for her roles in Outer Range and The Conjuring, and she’s also no stranger to Netflix. She played Lynda Rumancek in the Netflix original Hemlock Grove and appeared in the Netflix movie Fear Street: Prom Queen. Next up, she’ll play Mags in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which hits theaters on November 20th.

Goodman has picked up eleven Emmy nominations across his career, including seven for Roseanne, and won for a guest role on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. He was also recently cast in season 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Here’s the team behind the camera for season 2:

Co-Showrunners/Executive Producers: Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle

Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle Creator: Gabe Rotter

Gabe Rotter Star & Executive Producer: Claire Danes

Claire Danes Executive Producers: Antonio Campos, Caroline Baron, Amy Lippman, Gabe Rotter, Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, and Jodie Foster

Antonio Campos, Caroline Baron, Amy Lippman, Gabe Rotter, Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, and Jodie Foster Studio: 20th Television

Originally billed as a limited series, The Beast in Me debuted at #1 in the Global Top 10 and racked up 43 million views in its first seven weeks. It went on to win two Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Matthew Rhys. Netflix renewed the series in September.

According to our sources, filming is scheduled to run from November 16th, 2026, to March 30th, 2027, in Kearny, New Jersey, and New York City. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date, but that schedule makes a release before late 2027 unlikely.

Netflix says additional cast and details for season 2 will be announced at a later date.

Are you excited to see Lili Taylor and John Goodman in The Beast in Me season 2? Let us know in the comments down below.