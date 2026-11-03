‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Season 2 Officially Sets January 19, 2027 Release Date on Netflix

Three years to the day since Blue Eye Samurai first sliced its way onto Netflix, we finally have an exact date for its return. Netflix has confirmed that the six-episode second season will arrive on January 19, 2027, narrowing down the January window revealed at Anime NYC back in August. Alongside the date, Netflix has shared a new first-look video and a batch of new images of Mizu’s bloody quest continuing in London.

Season 1 dropped on November 3, 2023, so by the time season 2 lands, fans will have waited a little over three years and two months for new episodes. It has been a long road. The creators initially targeted a 2026 release before we reported that the season wouldn’t be arriving until 2027.

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Here’s Netflix’s official logline for the new season:

In Season 2, Mizu’s bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose.

When we last saw Mizu (Maya Erskine), she was sailing for London to hunt down the two remaining men who might be her father. According to Netflix, that’s exactly where season 2 picks up. Series creators, executive producers, and writers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green return, with Blue Spirit once again handling the animation.

As we recently covered, new voices this season include Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, and Sherry Cola as Kuma.

What We Learned From the Blue Eye Samurai Panel at LightBox Expo

The date announcement follows a recent showcase at LightBox Expo, where Noizumi and Green were joined by production designer Toby Wilson and Emily Sasaki for a look at the research and development behind the new season in a panel hosted by social media influencer Brandon Davis. No official recording of the panel has been released, so the details below come from attendee notes shared on r/BlueEyeSamurai. One attendee said the room was packed, with Green noting that it hadn’t even been a third full at the show’s first LightBox panel.

Here’s some abbreviated notes on the panel and what was learned:

Building London: The season is set across fall and winter, and the team reportedly built eight miles of set for camera work, fully fleshing out one upper-class street and two lower-class streets. The goal was for London to feel authentic while also reflecting Mizu’s own perception of the city. To her, every multi-story Tudor home looks like a castle. The lower-class streets were made deliberately “wonky” to avoid the parallel lines common in CGI, while the upper-class streets have more windows and light.

The season is set across fall and winter, and the team reportedly built eight miles of set for camera work, fully fleshing out one upper-class street and two lower-class streets. The goal was for London to feel authentic while also reflecting Mizu’s own perception of the city. To her, every multi-story Tudor home looks like a castle. The lower-class streets were made deliberately “wonky” to avoid the parallel lines common in CGI, while the upper-class streets have more windows and light. Easter eggs: The docks and ships surrounding London Bridge were also fully built. St. Mary’s is a real church, but the other churches were invented and named after members of the art production team. Attendees also learned that a pink-haired mermaid on one of the signs is supervising director Jane Wu.

The docks and ships surrounding London Bridge were also fully built. St. Mary’s is a real church, but the other churches were invented and named after members of the art production team. Attendees also learned that a pink-haired mermaid on one of the signs is supervising director Jane Wu. New locations: Hardwick and Wollaton Halls inspired what was described as the show’s “Wayne Manor,” and the team reportedly said that every piece of art and object in the manor means something. One wall features a sculpture of The Abduction of the Sabine Women, which Wilson said is there for a reason. There’s also a pub (“every English story has to have a pub!”) and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Hardwick and Wollaton Halls inspired what was described as the show’s “Wayne Manor,” and the team reportedly said that every piece of art and object in the manor means something. One wall features a sculpture of The Abduction of the Sabine Women, which Wilson said is there for a reason. There’s also a pub (“every English story has to have a pub!”) and Shakespeare’s Globe. New fighting styles: Mizu will encounter new fighting styles in London. The panel also pointed to the bear-fighting dens of the period, with one attendee noting the line: “And our Mizu gets to be the bear.”

Mizu’s identity: Mizu expects to fit in in London because she’s seen as white in Japan, but she won’t be seen that way there either. Noizumi drew on her own experience of visiting Japan, where people could tell she was half-white. As a result, Mizu begins to re-examine her identity and finds ways to turn the shame of being an outcast into a strength.

Mizu expects to fit in in London because she’s seen as white in Japan, but she won’t be seen that way there either. Noizumi drew on her own experience of visiting Japan, where people could tell she was half-white. As a result, Mizu begins to re-examine her identity and finds ways to turn the shame of being an outcast into a strength. Linking two worlds: The stories in Japan and London will be linked by themes. Akemi will continue to express herself through her kimonos, while Mizu remains, in one memorable description, “a klepto when it comes to clothing.”

The stories in Japan and London will be linked by themes. Akemi will continue to express herself through her kimonos, while Mizu remains, in one memorable description, “a klepto when it comes to clothing.” Some period problems: The panel also noted that nobody could drink London’s water without getting ill, which raises the fun question of whether we might see Mizu drinking tea, or even alcohol.

The panel also noted that nobody could drink London’s water without getting ill, which raises the fun question of whether we might see Mizu drinking tea, or even alcohol. Where history stops: Asked how the show balances its realistic setting with Mizu’s more fantastic feats, Green reportedly said the team goes with its instincts, and anyone can push back when an idea goes too far. “We do the research so we know when we are purposefully doing something wrong,” he said, according to the notes. “We aren’t making a documentary.”

What Comes After Season 2?

The wait for the conclusion shouldn’t be anywhere near as long. Netflix has already renewed the series for a third and final season, which is slated for 2028. According to the LightBox notes, Mizu’s story will end with season 3, but the creators hope to make spin-offs. An art book is also said to be planned around the release of season 3.

If early buzz is anything to go by, the wait should be worth it. Instagram user noonecarespat says they got to eavesdrop on some sound mixing and called season 2 “just jawdropping,” while also confessing to clipping the car next to them after the studio kindly gave them a parking spot.

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For more on the new season, check out our everything we know guide. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now if you need a refresher before January.

Are you excited for the return of Blue Eye Samurai on January 19? Let us know in the comments down below!