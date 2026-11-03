Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie Set New Netflix Revenge Movie ‘Dogfight’

Netflix has just landed one of the most enduring partnerships in British crime cinema. Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are reuniting for Dogfight, a new Netflix movie that will begin filming in the UK in early 2027.

Ritchie will write, direct, and produce the film, which Netflix describes as a “stylish revenge actioner set in the London criminal underworld.” In other words, both men are heading back to familiar territory. No further plot details have been shared just yet.

Ritchie and Statham’s seventh movie together

Dogfight marks the seventh film collaboration between Ritchie and Statham. Their partnership began with Statham’s film debut, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and continued with Snatch, Revolver, Wrath of Man, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

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Their sixth, Viva La Madness, is still to come. Based on J.J. Connolly’s novel of the same name, it isn’t a Netflix project, with Black Bear handling US distribution and Amazon MGM Studios releasing it across most international territories. It’s listed on IMDb for a 2028 release.

That makes Dogfight the pair’s first film made for Netflix, although subscribers have already shown an appetite for the duo. Wrath of Man pulled in 8.3 million views during its two weeks in the global top 10 after arriving on Netflix in December 2025.

Who’s making Dogfight?

Ritchie is producing alongside Statham, Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg. The production companies are Black Bear, Ritchie’s Toff Guy Films, and Statham’s Punch Palace.

Dogfight also deepens Ritchie’s relationship with Netflix, which is already home to his hit crime series The Gentlemen. Season 2 arrived on September 3, 2026, and Season 3 is already in production, with Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wood, and Orlando Bloom joining the cast.

When could Dogfight be released on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date. With cameras not rolling until early 2027, we’d expect late 2027 at the very earliest, with 2028 looking more likely.

In the meantime, check out the 20 big Netflix movies expected to release in 2027 or browse our Netflix release schedule for 2027.

Are you excited to see Statham and Ritchie back in London’s criminal underworld? Let us know in the comments below.