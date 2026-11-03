When Will ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Season 3 Be on Netflix?

Murder in a Small Town has been one of the quiet success stories of Netflix’s fall lineup. FOX’s cozy coastal crime drama landed on Netflix US on September 29th, 2026 with both seasons and promptly broke into the Top 10, so naturally the question we’re now being asked is when Season 3 will follow. Here’s what we know, and our best prediction.

For the uninitiated, the series is based on L.R. Wright’s Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries and follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), a burned-out big-city detective who becomes police chief of the sleepy coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, only to find the bodies keep washing up. Kristin Kreuk co-stars as librarian-turned-mayor Cassandra Lee. The show had already found Netflix audiences in Australia and the United Kingdom earlier in 2026 before its US arrival, where it debuted at #6 in the official Netflix Top 10 for the week of September 28th.

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What We Know About Season 3

Season 3 is happening, and it’s already filmed. FOX renewed the show on May 7th, 2026, noting that Season 2 grew its 7-day multiplatform audience by 11% over Season 1. As TVLine reported, The O.C. alum Peter Gallagher joins as a series regular, playing Rod Finlayson, a “charismatic, uber-independent, capable yet unreliable figure” whose arrival at the Gibsons marina stirs up trouble for Karl and Cassandra. Selma Blair is also set to guest star, and the 10-episode season wrapped filming on BC’s Sunshine Coast in June, per Hollywood North Buzz.

Story-wise, Season 2 ended with Karl proposing to Cassandra and the credits rolling before she could answer. Creator Ian Weir told TV Insider that “I can’t imagine breaking Karl and Cassandra up,” teasing a season about deeper commitment, Cassandra’s new role as mayor, and Karl’s estranged father.

When Will Season 3 Air on FOX?

Unlike the first two seasons, which both premiered in late September, Season 3 has been held for midseason. When FOX unveiled its 2026-27 schedule in May, it kept Tuesday nights for Best Medicine and Doc and slotted Murder in a Small Town alongside Baywatch, The Interrogator and Memory of a Killer for 2027.

No exact date has been announced yet. TV Insider’s midseason tracker still lists the show as simply returning in 2027, Kristin Kreuk told fans on Instagram to expect the show “in 2027,” and Hollywood North Buzz reports a February premiere is expected on Global and FOX. February tracks for us: Best Medicine‘s 14-episode season should wrap around late January, freeing up the Tuesday 8 PM slot the show held for its first two years. FOX usually confirms midseason dates in November or December.

When Will Season 3 Be on Netflix?

Nothing is announced, and as a licensed title there’s no guarantee Netflix picks up Season 3 at all (some of Fox’s animated hits were removed before new seasons could join whereas other titles like Animal Control have picked up new seasons). But FOX has been licensing its recent hits to Netflix US with one clear goal: use the streamer as a catch-up runway into the next season on linear.

FOX series Netflix US arrival Timing relative to FOX Doc Season 1 September 23rd, 2025 Same day Season 2 premiered Best Medicine Season 1 August 4th, 2026 7 weeks before Season 2 premiered Doc Season 2 September 22nd, 2026 Same day Season 3 premiered Murder in a Small Town Seasons 1-2 September 29th, 2026 Roughly 4-5 months before Season 3’s expected midseason premiere

Apply that logic here and Season 3’s Netflix date really hinges on when Season 4 airs, which depends on a renewal that hasn’t happened yet. Assuming Season 3 runs from February through April 2027:

If FOX renews quickly and moves Season 4 back to the fall: expect Season 3 on Netflix US around September 2027 , mirroring the Doc playbook of dropping the prior season right before the premiere.

expect Season 3 on Netflix US around , mirroring the Doc playbook of dropping the prior season right before the premiere. If Season 4 stays at midseason: the drop likely slips to late 2027 or early 2028.

Our best guess is fall 2027, with early 2028 the fallback. We’d expect Netflix UK, Australia and other international regions to follow on their own timelines, given ITV Studios handles distribution outside the US. In the meantime, Season 3 will air weekly on FOX with next-day streaming on Hulu, and we’ll update this article once a premiere date is locked in.

Are you hoping Season 3 of Murder in a Small Town makes it to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below!