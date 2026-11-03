Netflix Top 10s: Matthew Perry Doc Series Debuts at #1 as English Movie Viewership Continues to Tank

Netflix’s Top 10 figures are officially in for the week ending November 1st, 2026, and it’s a week dominated by emotional documentaries, returning heavyweights, and a glaringly quiet English-language movie slate. While The One About Matthew Perry comfortably claimed the English TV crown and Lupin Part 4 staged a massive takeover on the international charts, the real story might be what isn’t showing up in the rankings.

In this week’s breakdown, we’ll be diving into the second-week trajectories for both Nobody Wants This Season 3 and Lupin, fact-checking the recent hype around East of Eden, and looking at a strong slate of international debuts from Spain and Korea.

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Sorry we missed last week; a combination of the top 10 results being hours late + Wednesday being incredibly hectic meant that we had to skip it. To compensate, we’ve done a huge refresh of our top 10 weekly stats page with new graphs (including this horrific one for English movies which shows English language movie viewing at all-time lows compared to the last 4 years). Let us know what you think! The old table is still there, just now at the bottom, and the ranks still show on our top 10 search page.

No Beat Luke Littler in the top 10s this week, although we’re still waiting to hear from Netflix about whether it was eligible for the weekly top 10s. Live sports stopped being eligible as recently as Christmas in 2025 when the two games were omitted for Nielsen numbers soon after.

Other omissions from the top 10s after their debuts include SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of, How to Ruin Diwali, Obsess, Akka: The Protectors, and Balaraw: Blood Island. As you can probably guess from the graph above, no new English language Original movie again this week with Animals having dropped on October 9th.

The One About Matthew Perry Debuts at #1 on Series Chart

Taking the top spot on Netflix’s TV shows list this week is the new doc-series The One About Matthew Perry, which has pulled on heartstrings around the globe. Its debut is pretty big, as you’d expect on something on a Friends star with that show having streamed pretty much everywhere around the world via Netflix at one point or even to this day.

Interestingly, most celebrity documentaries are often reserved for release on a Wednesday (see aka Charlie Sheen), so we’re stacking it up against Tuesday docs which tend to be crime-related or sports-related more often than not.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Season 1, The One About Matthew Perry - Season 1, The Devil on Trial, Jerry Springer: Fights Camera Action, Con Mum and 6 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 11 Netflix titles: Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Season 1, The One About Matthew Perry - Season 1, The Devil on Trial, Jerry Springer: Fights Camera Action, Con Mum, TYSON - Limited Series, Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers - Limited Series, How to Become a Mob Boss - Season 1, WWE: Unreal - Season 1, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma - Season 1, NASCAR: Full Speed - Season 1. Combined total: 72,600,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Season 1, The One About Matthew Perry - Season 1, The Devil on Trial, Jerry Springer: Fights Camera Action, Con Mum and 6 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Season 1 21,800,000 1 The One About Matthew Perry - Season 1 9,500,000 2 The Devil on Trial 8,000,000 3 Jerry Springer: Fights Camera Action 7,700,000 4 Con Mum 6,300,000 5 TYSON - Limited Series 5,100,000 6 Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers - Limited Series 4,700,000 7 How to Become a Mob Boss - Season 1 3,900,000 8 WWE: Unreal - Season 1 2,300,000 9 Aaron Rodgers: Enigma - Season 1 1,800,000 10 NASCAR: Full Speed - Season 1 1,500,000 11

Nobody Wants This in Week 2

Last week we did cover the opening week views for Nobody Wants This season 3, where it got 6.2M, which was a 28% decline from season 2 and a 40% decline from the numbers that season 1 got in its opening four days. Things have continued their decay in week 2, albeit viewing hours did go up 16-odd percent. We’re still predicting a renewal here should the behind-the-scenes drama that the trades are dining out on not blow the show’s future up entirely.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Nobody Wants This - Season 1, The Four Seasons - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Boots - Season 1 and 4 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 9 Netflix titles: Nobody Wants This - Season 1, The Four Seasons - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Boots - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 3, Running Point - Season 2, The Four Seasons - Season 2, A Different World - Season 1. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 149,000,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Nobody Wants This - Season 1, The Four Seasons - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Boots - Season 1 and 4 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total Nobody Wants This - Season 1 10,300,000 15,900,000 26,200,000 The Four Seasons - Season 1 11,900,000 12,500,000 24,400,000 Running Point - Season 1 9,300,000 12,200,000 21,500,000 Nobody Wants This - Season 2 8,600,000 9,400,000 18,000,000 Boots - Season 1 4,700,000 9,400,000 14,100,000 Nobody Wants This - Season 3 6,200,000 7,200,000 13,400,000 Running Point - Season 2 5,300,000 6,700,000 12,000,000 The Four Seasons - Season 2 4,400,000 5,700,000 10,100,000 A Different World - Season 1 4,200,000 5,100,000 9,300,000

The Diplomat in Week 3

While doing a check-in, let’s look at The Diplomat season 4, which got its season 5 renewal late last week as very expected. The reason why is clear: the viewership decay is exceptional:

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - The Diplomat - Season 4, The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 (5-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: The Diplomat - Season 4, The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2, The Diplomat - Season 3. Combined final total: 72,500,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for The Diplomat - Season 4, The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 over 5 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Final cumulative The Diplomat - Season 4 0 4,800,000 10,300,000 13,200,000 — — 13,200,000 The Diplomat - Season 1 0 8,500,000 18,300,000 22,900,000 25,600,000 28,200,000 28,200,000 The Diplomat - Season 2 0 5,600,000 11,500,000 14,800,000 16,800,000 — 16,800,000 The Diplomat - Season 3 0 4,800,000 11,100,000 14,300,000 — — 14,300,000

Lupin Season 4 in Week 2

We missed our analysis on Lupin last week, which was undoubtedly the biggest release of last week. It’s doing pretty well for a show in season 4, but as we’ve seen most recently with The Gentlemen, a LOT of viewership is funneling in from the beginning with all three prior parts taking up spots again this week in the Non-English top 10.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Squid Game - Season 3, Lupin - Part 3, Elite - Season 5, Lupin - Part 4, Elite - Season 6 and 2 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Cumulative views over 2 weeks for 7 Netflix titles: Squid Game - Season 3, Lupin - Part 3, Elite - Season 5, Lupin - Part 4, Elite - Season 6, The Empress - Season 2, Welcome to Eden - Season 2. Combined total: 201,400,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Squid Game - Season 3, Lupin - Part 3, Elite - Season 5, Lupin - Part 4, Elite - Season 6 and 2 more Netflix titles over 2 weeks. Title Cumulative Views (2 weeks) Rank Squid Game - Season 3 106,400,000 1 Lupin - Part 3 25,700,000 2 Elite - Season 5 19,000,000 3 Lupin - Part 4 17,200,000 4 Elite - Season 6 12,400,000 5 The Empress - Season 2 11,100,000 6 Welcome to Eden - Season 2 9,600,000 7

Is East of Eden That Big Of A Hit?

East of Eden is now in week 5, and we’ve been calling it a modest success since the beginning with it now sitting at 216.3 million viewing hours and 31.1 million completed views. Deadline posted at the top of the week stating that the show has been a big audience growth driver since its debut, writing, “only Adolescence has a higher 4-week multiple (4.7x) among the 11 limited series since 2025 that charted in the English-language Top 10 all four weeks.”

That’s quite selective because when you track it against other Netflix limited series, including Adolescence, its growth doesn’t seem all that impressive and, as per normal, the opening week or two is most important with the show actually showcasing a pretty normal trajectory.

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 Sep 27 to Oct 4, 2026 45,500,000 (New) 6,500,000 1 2 Oct 4 to Oct 11, 2026 87,700,000 (+93%) 12,600,000 2 3 Oct 11 to Oct 18, 2026 43,300,000 (-51%) 6,200,000 2 4 Oct 18 to Oct 25, 2026 24,800,000 (-43%) 3,600,000 6 5 Oct 25 to Nov 1, 2026 15,000,000 (-40%) 2,200,000 9

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - East of Eden - Limited Series, Baby Reindeer - Limited Series, Adolescence - Limited Series, Below - Limited Series and I Will Find You - Limited Series (6-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 5 Netflix titles: East of Eden - Limited Series, Baby Reindeer - Limited Series, Adolescence - Limited Series, Below - Limited Series, I Will Find You - Limited Series. Combined final total: 388,000,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for East of Eden - Limited Series, Baby Reindeer - Limited Series, Adolescence - Limited Series, Below - Limited Series and I Will Find You - Limited Series over 6 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Final cumulative East of Eden - Limited Series 0 6,500,000 19,100,000 25,300,000 28,900,000 31,100,000 — 31,100,000 Baby Reindeer - Limited Series 0 2,600,000 15,900,000 37,900,000 56,500,000 67,900,000 75,300,000 75,300,000 Adolescence - Limited Series 0 24,300,000 66,300,000 96,700,000 114,500,000 124,200,000 130,200,000 130,200,000 Below - Limited Series 0 17,000,000 38,200,000 45,900,000 49,700,000 — — 49,700,000 I Will Find You - Limited Series 0 24,000,000 58,100,000 74,100,000 85,600,000 94,400,000 101,700,000 101,700,000

International Releases This Week

Onto the international series and movies where it was a much busier week for new arrivals. Beginning in Sweden, we had A Couple of Lies deubt to 3.2M views which puts it on the lower end compared to other Nordic series debuts on a Friday.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series, Land of Sin - Limited Series, A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series, A Couple of Lies - Limited Series, The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series and 1 more Netflix title (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 6 Netflix titles: A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series, Land of Sin - Limited Series, A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series, A Couple of Lies - Limited Series, The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series, Home for Christmas - Season 3. Combined total: 21,600,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series, Land of Sin - Limited Series, A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series, A Couple of Lies - Limited Series, The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series and 1 more Netflix title over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series 6,400,000 1 Land of Sin - Limited Series 4,100,000 2 A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series 3,700,000 3 A Couple of Lies - Limited Series 3,200,000 4 The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series 2,800,000 5 Home for Christmas - Season 3 1,400,000 6

Netflix Korea had a pretty strong debut with Dead-End Job, with only Teach You A Lesson, which managed to secure a spot on Netflix’s all-time top 10 list, above it from the new Friday binge releases from the country.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love, The WONDERfools, Boyfriend on Demand, Mousetrap, The Scandal. Combined total: 32,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Teach You a Lesson 6,400,000 1 Dead-End Job - Limited Series 5,000,000 2 The East Palace 4,900,000 3 Can This Love Be Translated? 4,000,000 4 Our Sticky Love 3,200,000 5 The WONDERfools 2,700,000 6 Boyfriend on Demand 2,600,000 7 Mousetrap 2,000,000 8 The Scandal 1,900,000 9

Netflix Spain had some success in the movie department this week too with Collision Course, a thriller that’s picked up some modest reviews from around the web. 10.7M views in its opening weekly puts it twoards the top end compared to their movie slate released on a Friday over the past year.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - A Widow's Game, Collision Course, The Marked Woman, Firebreak, The Truthers and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: A Widow's Game, Collision Course, The Marked Woman, Firebreak, The Truthers, 53 Sundays, She Walks in Darkness, My Dearest Señorita, Go Team!. Combined total: 53,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for A Widow's Game, Collision Course, The Marked Woman, Firebreak, The Truthers and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank A Widow's Game 15,400,000 1 Collision Course 10,700,000 2 The Marked Woman 6,600,000 3 Firebreak 6,100,000 4 The Truthers 6,000,000 5 53 Sundays 2,900,000 6 She Walks in Darkness 2,700,000 7 My Dearest Señorita 1,700,000 8 Go Team! 1,600,000 9

Netflix Germany had a new comedy, The Birthday Gift, which as we’ve covered before is a hard genre to break out (particularly German comedy, no offense) with it sitting towards the bottom compared to other prior Friday German releases.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Blood Red Sky, Old People, 23 000 Lives, Blame the Game and The Birthday Gift (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 5 Netflix titles: Blood Red Sky, Old People, 23 000 Lives, Blame the Game, The Birthday Gift. Combined total: 28,400,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Blood Red Sky, Old People, 23 000 Lives, Blame the Game and The Birthday Gift over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Blood Red Sky 17,500,000 1 Old People 3,800,000 2 23 000 Lives 3,300,000 3 Blame the Game 2,300,000 4 The Birthday Gift 1,500,000 5

Full Netflix Top 10s for October 26th to November 1st

English TV

English Film

Non-English TV

Non-English Film

That’s it again for this week – for more Netflix analysis, I’d highly recommend Frederic’s piece on Friday looking into the common misconceptions about how Netflix can fix all of its problems backed up by data!