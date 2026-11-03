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Netflix Top 10s: Matthew Perry Doc Series Debuts at #1 as English Movie Viewership Continues to Tank

Matthew Perry's new documentary takes the top spot on the TV charts as we analyze a worrying trend for Netflix's English-language movie slate.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar

By Kasey Moore • 

The One About Matthew Perry Nobody Wants This S3 Top 10 Report

Picture Credit: Getty Images / Netflix

Netflix’s Top 10 figures are officially in for the week ending November 1st, 2026, and it’s a week dominated by emotional documentaries, returning heavyweights, and a glaringly quiet English-language movie slate. While The One About Matthew Perry comfortably claimed the English TV crown and Lupin Part 4 staged a massive takeover on the international charts, the real story might be what isn’t showing up in the rankings.

In this week’s breakdown, we’ll be diving into the second-week trajectories for both Nobody Wants This Season 3 and Lupin, fact-checking the recent hype around East of Eden, and looking at a strong slate of international debuts from Spain and Korea.

Sorry we missed last week; a combination of the top 10 results being hours late + Wednesday being incredibly hectic meant that we had to skip it. To compensate, we’ve done a huge refresh of our top 10 weekly stats page with new graphs (including this horrific one for English movies which shows English language movie viewing at all-time lows compared to the last 4 years). Let us know what you think! The old table is still there, just now at the bottom, and the ranks still show on our top 10 search page.  

Netflix Top 10 Weekly Stats

No Beat Luke Littler in the top 10s this week, although we’re still waiting to hear from Netflix about whether it was eligible for the weekly top 10s. Live sports stopped being eligible as recently as Christmas in 2025 when the two games were omitted for Nielsen numbers soon after. 

Other omissions from the top 10s after their debuts include SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of, How to Ruin Diwali, Obsess, Akka: The Protectors, and Balaraw: Blood Island. As you can probably guess from the graph above, no new English language Original movie again this week with Animals having dropped on October 9th. 

The One About Matthew Perry Debuts at #1 on Series Chart

Taking the top spot on Netflix’s TV shows list this week is the new doc-series The One About Matthew Perry, which has pulled on heartstrings around the globe. Its debut is pretty big, as you’d expect on something on a Friends star with that show having streamed pretty much everywhere around the world via Netflix at one point or even to this day

Interestingly, most celebrity documentaries are often reserved for release on a Wednesday (see aka Charlie Sheen), so we’re stacking it up against Tuesday docs which tend to be crime-related or sports-related more often than not.

Nobody Wants This in Week 2

Last week we did cover the opening week views for Nobody Wants This season 3, where it got 6.2M, which was a 28% decline from season 2 and a 40% decline from the numbers that season 1 got in its opening four days. Things have continued their decay in week 2, albeit viewing hours did go up 16-odd percent. We’re still predicting a renewal here should the behind-the-scenes drama that the trades are dining out on not blow the show’s future up entirely.

The Diplomat in Week 3

While doing a check-in, let’s look at The Diplomat season 4, which got its season 5 renewal late last week as very expected. The reason why is clear: the viewership decay is exceptional:

Lupin Season 4 in Week 2

Lupin Season 4 Teases

Picture Credit: Netflix

We missed our analysis on Lupin last week, which was undoubtedly the biggest release of last week. It’s doing pretty well for a show in season 4, but as we’ve seen most recently with The Gentlemen, a LOT of viewership is funneling in from the beginning with all three prior parts taking up spots again this week in the Non-English top 10. 

Is East of Eden That Big Of A Hit?

East of Eden is now in week 5, and we’ve been calling it a modest success since the beginning with it now sitting at 216.3 million viewing hours and 31.1 million completed views. Deadline posted at the top of the week stating that the show has been a big audience growth driver since its debut, writing, “only Adolescence has a higher 4-week multiple (4.7x) among the 11 limited series since 2025 that charted in the English-language Top 10 all four weeks.”

That’s quite selective because when you track it against other Netflix limited series, including Adolescence, its growth doesn’t seem all that impressive and, as per normal, the opening week or two is most important with the show actually showcasing a pretty normal trajectory. 

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank
1 Sep 27 to Oct 4, 2026 45,500,000 (New) 6,500,000 1
2 Oct 4 to Oct 11, 2026 87,700,000 (+93%) 12,600,000 2
3 Oct 11 to Oct 18, 2026 43,300,000 (-51%) 6,200,000 2
4 Oct 18 to Oct 25, 2026 24,800,000 (-43%) 3,600,000 6
5 Oct 25 to Nov 1, 2026 15,000,000 (-40%) 2,200,000 9

International Releases This Week

Onto the international series and movies where it was a much busier week for new arrivals. Beginning in Sweden, we had A Couple of Lies deubt to 3.2M views which puts it on the lower end compared to other Nordic series debuts on a Friday. 

Netflix Korea had a pretty strong debut with Dead-End Job, with only Teach You A Lesson, which managed to secure a spot on Netflix’s all-time top 10 list, above it from the new Friday binge releases from the country. 

Netflix Spain had some success in the movie department this week too with Collision Course, a thriller that’s picked up some modest reviews from around the web. 10.7M views in its opening weekly puts it twoards the top end compared to their movie slate released on a Friday over the past year. 

Netflix Germany had a new comedy, The Birthday Gift, which as we’ve covered before is a hard genre to break out (particularly German comedy, no offense) with it sitting towards the bottom compared to other prior Friday German releases. 

Full Netflix Top 10s for October 26th to November 1st

English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1 29,000,000 9,500,000 1
2 Nobody Wants This: Season 3 34,300,000 (16.67%) 7,200,000 2
3 Below: Limited Series 15,500,000 (-50.64%) 3,800,000 4
4 The Diplomat: Season 4 20,300,000 (-47.27%) 2,900,000 3
5 Love Is Blind: S11: Boston 28,500,000 (2.52%) 2,800,000 3
6 Minimum Wage: Season 1 9,100,000 2,400,000 1
7 Raw: October 26, 2026 4,200,000 (-2.33%) 2,300,000 1
8 From: Season 1 18,200,000 (-25.10%) 2,200,000 2
9 East of Eden: Limited Series 15,000,000 (-39.52%) 2,200,000 5
10 Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell 1,200,000 2,000,000 1

English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Animals 8,400,000 (-56.48%) 4,700,000 4
2 Return to Sender 5,700,000 3,600,000 1
3 KPop Demon Hunters 4,300,000 2,600,000 68
4 Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex 2,000,000 (-56.52%) 2,600,000 2
5 Ice Age 4: Continental Drift 3,600,000 2,400,000 3
6 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 3,600,000 (-30.77%) 2,300,000 7
7 Ice Age 5: Collision Course 3,600,000 2,200,000 7
8 This Is Not a Test 3,600,000 2,100,000 1
9 Ice Age 2,900,000 (-25.64%) 2,100,000 4
10 Aliens in the Attic 3,000,000 2,100,000 1

Non-English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Lupin: Part 4 65,000,000 (70.60%) 10,800,000 2
2 Lupin: Part 1 20,800,000 (-45.41%) 5,200,000 7
3 The Fall of El Mayo: Limited Series 16,000,000 5,200,000 1
4 Dead-End Job: Limited Series 25,400,000 5,000,000 1
5 Doctor X: Mafia in White: Limited Series 37,200,000 (1.36%) 4,400,000 4
6 Lupin: Part 2 12,200,000 (-67.98%) 3,200,000 9
7 A Couple of Lies: Limited Series 9,500,000 3,200,000 1
8 Lupin: Part 3 16,700,000 (-56.17%) 3,000,000 8
9 Where the Mask Ends: Season 1 56,600,000 (-4.55%) 2,600,000 3
10 The Gift of Deceit: Season 1 17,500,000 2,300,000 1

Non-English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Surviving Hurricane Otis 20,300,000 (-11.35%) 12,400,000 2
2 Collision Course 18,900,000 10,700,000 1
3 Gajab Raat 10,500,000 (19.32%) 5,000,000 2
4 Baththa 6,500,000 2,500,000 1
5 The Paradise 5,700,000 (-38.71%) 2,000,000 2
6 You, Me, Us 3,300,000 1,900,000 1
7 Dorothy 3,900,000 (-2.50%) 1,600,000 2
8 The Birthday Gift 2,200,000 1,500,000 1
9 Dhoomakethu 2,100,000 1,100,000 1
10 The Secret Woman 2,000,000 (0.00%) 1,000,000 8

That’s it again for this week – for more Netflix analysis, I’d highly recommend Frederic’s piece on Friday looking into the common misconceptions about how Netflix can fix all of its problems backed up by data!

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