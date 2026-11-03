‘Chainsmoker Cat’ Missed Netflix’s Global Top 10, But Surging Manga Sales Could Save Season 2

It’s been just over a month since Chainsmoker Cat wrapped its first season, yet fans are still waiting to hear about a renewal. With roughly a third of the manga adapted, Bibury Animation Studios has plenty of source material left to adapt. And while it didn’t exactly dominate Netflix, the series sparked massive online discussion and a huge increase in manga sales, leaving hopeful fans eager for a second season.

Chainsmoker Cat is a Japanese anime series based on the Japanese manga Yani Neko by author and illustrator NyanNyanFactory. Biburry Animation Studios animates the series, with Taku Kimura and Takashi Aoshima directing.

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Welcome to Yani’s apartment. Please don’t mind the smell. Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Behind on her rent and unable to hold down a job, her friends and sister rally around her to help. But when she’s using her pee to put out cigarette fires, they may just have their work cut out for them.

What is Chainsmoker Cat’s renewal status?

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last updated: 03/11/2026)

As of now, the anime has not been renewed for a second season. Its studio, Bibury Animation Studios, has said nothing about the anime’s future.

While Blu-ray sales matter less in anime renewals than they used to, largely thanks to the rise of streaming, they will still play a role in the series’ renewal. The Blu-ray release of Chainsmoker Cat is February 24, 2027, which means we could wait until Spring 2027 to learn more about renewal.

Another factor is manga sales, which Chainsmoker Cat has reportedly seen a huge increase in demand since the anime’s release. On the adaptation’s success, publisher Kodansha said the anime sparked an overwhelming response, driving the original manga’s stock dangerously low.

The Yani Neko anime has received an incredible response, and stocks of the original manga are running low! We are grateful to all the readers and viewers who welcomed these truly filthy characters. Three years ago, I’m glad we immediately decided to serialize Yani’s story. We hope you will continue to support Yani Neko and Nyan Nyan Factory-sensei.

How has the series performed on Netflix?

The series generated a lot of online chatter at launch, but that hype and attention didn’t translate into Netflix viewership, as it missed a spot in Netflix’s global top ten. Because the series didn’t break into Netflix’s global top ten lists, we don’t have viewership data to show how it performed on the streaming service.

The only metric we have to go over the performance of the series on Netflix is the fact that Chainsmoker Cat broke into the top ten lists of 14 countries:

Bulgaria – 9th

Estonia – 5th

Hong Kong – 3rd

Indonesia – 9th

Japan – 3rd

Latvia – 9th

Lithuania – 6th

Malaysia – 10th

Philippines – 10th

Singapore – 10th

South Korea – 8th

Taiwan – 5th

Thailand – 10th

Vietnam – 6th

Domestic viewership in Japan was inevitably fragmented by a scattered streaming rollout and simultaneous TV broadcasts across Tokyo MX, BS11 (censored), and AT-X (uncensored). So while the series may look like a miss on Netflix alone, its true audience was likely much larger than the global numbers (or lack thereof) suggest.

How much of the manga has been adapted so far?

So far, the anime adapted roughly 146 chapters of the Chainsmoker Cat manga. As of now, 419 chapters are published, meaning the anime has adapted 34.84% of the manga, or effectively one-third. The anime adaptation shuffles chapters rather than following a strict 1:1 linear progression. So bear that in mind.

When could we see Chainsmoker Cat season 2 on Netflix?

Since the anime renewal hasn’t been confirmed, we could be waiting anywhere from a year to a few years for a second season. It largely depends on whether development on season 2 is already underway. Anime seasons take a long time to produce, so waiting for season 2 will take a lot of patience.

For now, we’re waiting for further updates from Bibury Animation Studios and Netflix.

Would you like to see a second season of Chainsmoker Cat on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!